NEC CORP

(6701)
My previous session
NEC : Rakuten Selects NEC's and Netcracker's Next-Generation Digital Customer and Business Solutions With Automated Operations to Support its New Mobile Network

02/25/2019

Tokyo, February 25, 2019 - NEC Corporation and Netcracker Technology announced today that Rakuten, the Japan-based global leader in internet services, has selected Netcracker's next-generation digital business and operations solutions to enable a disruptive go-to-market strategy with its mobile network launch. Rakuten will leverage Netcracker's end-to-end digital BSS solution to ensure the delivery of consistent and superior digital experiences across its communications channels.

Using Netcracker's digital BSS solution, Rakuten will be able to leverage tools like dynamic, smart multimedia solutions to improve customer engagement while simultaneously utilizing its Rakuten Super Points loyalty program to more powerfully drive stickiness across the Rakuten ecosystem.

The next-generation Netcracker solution will enable Rakuten to accelerate and simplify customer acquisitions, engagement, onboarding processes, journey management, quotation, loyalty and lifecycle management. It will enable more optimized and personalized digital experiences for customers all the way from shopping to billing.

Rakuten also has selected NEC to implement a unified end-to-end OSS solution to support its mobile network operator (MNO) launch and subsequent operations. The integrated OSS platform will power a fully virtualized, end-to-end cloud-native mobile network, delivering fully automated digital network rollout and operations, with closed-loop automation capabilities and optimization.

'Netcracker's digital BSS solution will give us the foundation we need for our mobile business to deliver the best customer experience across all channels,' said Tareq Amin, CTO at Rakuten Mobile Network. 'As we launch as an MNO, prioritizing customers and their experiences at every possible touch point is our highest priority. Together with NEC and Netcracker, we will drastically speed up the onboarding process and introduce innovative steps to keep customers engaged.'

'Rakuten's focus on digital-first enablement will allow the company to have stronger, more personalized customer relationships, enable it to attract a greater share of the Japanese market and enhance the power of the Rakuten brand and its additional services,' said Atsuo Kawamura Executive Vice President, President of Network Services Business Unit at NEC. 'NEC and Netcracker are proud to be working with Rakuten to meet its customers' evolving mobile and digital expectations.'

'Rakuten is completely redefining shopping, loyalty and customer engagement for the digital age by ensuring a digital-first strategy that focuses largely on overall experience,' said Robin Laliberte, Senior Vice President for APAC and Middle East at Netcracker. 'We are excited to be Rakuten's strategic partner and we look forward to working with the company as it evolves and transforms in the increasingly digital Japanese and global market.'

***

About NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides 'Solutions for Society' that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of 'Orchestrating a brighter world,' NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NEC_corp

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2019 NEC Corporation.

About Netcracker Technology
Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, is a forward-looking software company, offering mission-critical solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 20 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

Disclaimer

NEC Corporation published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 06:16:03 UTC
