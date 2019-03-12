Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  NEC Corp    6701   JP3733000008

NEC CORP

(6701)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NEC : Toyota Tsusho and NEC conclude contract with Uzbektelecom on nationwide data communication system

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 10:18pm EDT

Tokyo, March 13, 2019 - Toyota Tsusho Corporation (Toyota Tsusho) and NEC Corporation (NEC) today announced the conclusion of a contract with Uzbektelecom JSC (Uzbektelecom), the Uzbek state-owned communication carrier, to expand and improve their nationwide network infrastructure as part of strengthening the communication environment of Uzbekistan. This system is expected to be completed in 2019.

Over the past 20 years, loans extended by the Japanese government have supported the Republic of Uzbekistan's deployment of optical fiber cables and the construction of fixed communication systems across the country. Today, trends are demanding faster speeds and larger capacity from fixed networks, and mobile communications are requiring large capacity from fixed networks to provide LTE services.

Recently, the president of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, outlined large-scale plans and important tasks for ICT infrastructure. The Uzbekistan government announced the development of a comprehensive national information and communication plan, and decided to increase the speed and quality of transmissions through the renewal of the country's nationwide data communication system.

As part of this, Toyota Tsusho and NEC have been selected by Uzbektelecom to provide high-end optical network data communication systems that are capable of multiplexing and transmitting multiple signals of different wavelengths via optical fiber. This is in addition to the provision of a microwave radio communication system as backup for the optical network data communications system, and the provision of a gateway to convert existing analog signals to IP and other systems.

Through the introduction of these advanced solutions, the communication speed of backbone data networks will be 20 times faster, while minimizing the investment cost by using existing optical fibers. This will meet telecommunications needs from the widespread use of mobile phones and the Internet as a communication infrastructure that leads the economy of Uzbekistan. Moreover, it will contribute to the introduction of ICT in a wide array of fields and the construction of cloud-based e-government infrastructure that utilizes this communication infrastructure as the foundation.
'Toyota Tsusho will play a coordinating role to facilitate the project as the main contractor, thereby contributing to the improvement of the business environment and the quality of life for residents throughout the country,' said Tsuyoshi Yamada, General Manager, IT Business Department, Toyota Tsusho.

'NEC has been actively operating in Uzbekistan since 1992. In this project, NEC will provide an optical wavelength multiplexing data communication system and microwave radio system, in addition to training operators from Uzbektelecom, thereby contributing to the operation of the national communication infrastructure, an important asset for the entire Republic of Uzbekistan,' said Koji Nakamura, Chief Representative, NEC Tashkent liaison office.

This project is funded by the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI) and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

Moving forward, Toyota Tsusho and NEC aim to contribute to the realization of more convenient and comfortable communities, as well as the sustainable development of industries in Uzbekistan and other countries in Central Asia by utilizing the results of this project.

***

About NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides 'Solutions for Society' that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of 'Orchestrating a brighter world,' NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NEC_corp

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2019 NEC Corporation.

Disclaimer

NEC Corporation published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 02:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEC CORP
10:18pNEC : Toyota Tsusho and NEC conclude contract with Uzbektelecom on nationwide da..
PU
03/11NEC : and Macromill launch consumer insight marketing business using AI
AQ
03/08NEC : participating in SXSW 2019 with biometric art exhibit
AQ
03/08NEC : and Macromill launch consumer insight marketing business using AI
PU
03/07TRANSGENE : to start clinical development of lead myvacTM individualized immunot..
AQ
03/04NEC : participates in South By Southwest 2019
PU
02/28NEC : Completes Process for Acquisition of All Shares of KMD Holding
AQ
02/28NEC : announces executive personnel changes
PU
02/28NEC : Acceptance of Investment in a Special Purpose Company with All Shares of D..
PU
02/27NEC : Supplies Taiwanese Bank with Biometric ATMs
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 886 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 39 303 M
Debt 2019 250 B
Yield 2019 1,19%
P/E ratio 2019 25,39
P/E ratio 2020 15,10
EV / Sales 2019 0,43x
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
Capitalization 996 B
Chart NEC CORP
Duration : Period :
NEC Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEC CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 3 514  JPY
Spread / Average Target -8,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takashi Niino Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Nobuhiro Endo Chairman
Katsumi Emura Director & Chief Technology Officer
Takeshi Kunibe Outside Director
Hitoshi Ogita Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEC CORP19.66%8 949
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION21.15%122 903
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.43%108 649
ACCENTURE16.26%104 503
VMWARE, INC.26.43%71 063
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING15.23%65 819
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.