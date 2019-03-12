NEC : Toyota Tsusho and NEC conclude contract with Uzbektelecom on nationwide data communication system

Tokyo, March 13, 2019 - Toyota Tsusho Corporation (Toyota Tsusho) and NEC Corporation (NEC) today announced the conclusion of a contract with Uzbektelecom JSC (Uzbektelecom), the Uzbek state-owned communication carrier, to expand and improve their nationwide network infrastructure as part of strengthening the communication environment of Uzbekistan. This system is expected to be completed in 2019.

Over the past 20 years, loans extended by the Japanese government have supported the Republic of Uzbekistan's deployment of optical fiber cables and the construction of fixed communication systems across the country. Today, trends are demanding faster speeds and larger capacity from fixed networks, and mobile communications are requiring large capacity from fixed networks to provide LTE services.

Recently, the president of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, outlined large-scale plans and important tasks for ICT infrastructure. The Uzbekistan government announced the development of a comprehensive national information and communication plan, and decided to increase the speed and quality of transmissions through the renewal of the country's nationwide data communication system.

As part of this, Toyota Tsusho and NEC have been selected by Uzbektelecom to provide high-end optical network data communication systems that are capable of multiplexing and transmitting multiple signals of different wavelengths via optical fiber. This is in addition to the provision of a microwave radio communication system as backup for the optical network data communications system, and the provision of a gateway to convert existing analog signals to IP and other systems.

Through the introduction of these advanced solutions, the communication speed of backbone data networks will be 20 times faster, while minimizing the investment cost by using existing optical fibers. This will meet telecommunications needs from the widespread use of mobile phones and the Internet as a communication infrastructure that leads the economy of Uzbekistan. Moreover, it will contribute to the introduction of ICT in a wide array of fields and the construction of cloud-based e-government infrastructure that utilizes this communication infrastructure as the foundation.

'Toyota Tsusho will play a coordinating role to facilitate the project as the main contractor, thereby contributing to the improvement of the business environment and the quality of life for residents throughout the country,' said Tsuyoshi Yamada, General Manager, IT Business Department, Toyota Tsusho.

'NEC has been actively operating in Uzbekistan since 1992. In this project, NEC will provide an optical wavelength multiplexing data communication system and microwave radio system, in addition to training operators from Uzbektelecom, thereby contributing to the operation of the national communication infrastructure, an important asset for the entire Republic of Uzbekistan,' said Koji Nakamura, Chief Representative, NEC Tashkent liaison office.

This project is funded by the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI) and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

Moving forward, Toyota Tsusho and NEC aim to contribute to the realization of more convenient and comfortable communities, as well as the sustainable development of industries in Uzbekistan and other countries in Central Asia by utilizing the results of this project.

***