NEC : and Aviat sign channel partner agreement for North America microwave business

Tokyo, June 11, 2019 and Milpitas, California, June 10, 2019

- NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) and Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) today announced an agreement under which the North American sales channel for NEC's microwave business changes hands from NEC Corporation of America to Aviat. Through this partnership, NEC will continue to provide its microwave products to customers in North America with services and customer support provided by Aviat.

'This agreement with Aviat is a part of NEC's partnering strategy in the wireless backhaul business, and is aimed at optimizing microwave business operations in North America,' said Akihiko Kumagai, Senior Executive Vice President, NEC Corporation. 'We intend to build long term win-win relationships and this partnership will help NEC to continue to grow as a global leader in the wireless backhaul business,' he added.

'We are delighted to enter into this partnership with NEC and to leverage our strong service and support capabilities to achieve a seamless transition for NEC's customers,' states Michael Pangia, president and CEO, Aviat Networks. 'NEC and Aviat share similar philosophies with respect to high quality and dependable technology and as we each continue to invest in our respective product portfolios we look forward to exploring broader cooperation with NEC and collaborating on potential future developments.'