Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  NEC Corp    6701   JP3733000008

NEC CORP

(6701)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NEC : and Aviat sign channel partner agreement for North America microwave business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 08:08pm EDT

Tokyo, June 11, 2019 and Milpitas, California, June 10, 2019

- NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) and Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) today announced an agreement under which the North American sales channel for NEC's microwave business changes hands from NEC Corporation of America to Aviat. Through this partnership, NEC will continue to provide its microwave products to customers in North America with services and customer support provided by Aviat.

'This agreement with Aviat is a part of NEC's partnering strategy in the wireless backhaul business, and is aimed at optimizing microwave business operations in North America,' said Akihiko Kumagai, Senior Executive Vice President, NEC Corporation. 'We intend to build long term win-win relationships and this partnership will help NEC to continue to grow as a global leader in the wireless backhaul business,' he added.

'We are delighted to enter into this partnership with NEC and to leverage our strong service and support capabilities to achieve a seamless transition for NEC's customers,' states Michael Pangia, president and CEO, Aviat Networks. 'NEC and Aviat share similar philosophies with respect to high quality and dependable technology and as we each continue to invest in our respective product portfolios we look forward to exploring broader cooperation with NEC and collaborating on potential future developments.'

Disclaimer

NEC Corporation published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 00:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEC CORP
08:08pNEC : and Aviat sign channel partner agreement for North America microwave busin..
PU
08:41aNEC : Rakuten Mobile And NEC To Build 5G Open vRAN Architecture
AQ
08:37aNEC : Provides TOP500 Supercomputer to RWTH Aachen University in Germany
AQ
01:58aNEC : provides TOP500 Supercomputer to RWTH Aachen University in Germany
PU
06/09NEC : WorkFusion, NEC partner to bring AI-driven RPA
AQ
06/07NEC : Rakuten Mobile and NEC to build Open vRAN Architecture in Japan
AQ
06/06NEC : Gavi, NEC, and Simprints to Deploy World's First Scalable Child Fingerprin..
BU
06/05NEC : Gavi, NEC, and Simprints to deploy world's first scalable child fingerprin..
PU
06/05NEC : WorkFusion and NEC Partner to Bring AI-driven Robotic Process Automation t..
PU
06/04NEC : Rakuten Mobile and NEC to build Open vRAN Architecture in Japan
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 969 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 73 356 M
Debt 2020 221 B
Yield 2020 1,56%
P/E ratio 2020 14,71
P/E ratio 2021 12,77
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Capitalization 1 055 B
Chart NEC CORP
Duration : Period :
NEC Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEC CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3 729  JPY
Spread / Average Target -7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takashi Niino Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Nobuhiro Endo Chairman
Katsumi Emura Director & Chief Technology Officer
Takeshi Kunibe Outside Director
Hitoshi Ogita Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEC CORP28.95%9 542
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES15.25%121 590
ACCENTURE29.72%117 440
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION17.28%113 730
VMWARE, INC.23.41%69 364
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING27.30%67 896
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About