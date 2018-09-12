NEC : and Sightline Systems collect, analyze and visualize IIoT data in coordination with AI

Tokyo, September 12, 2018 - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) and Sightline Systems Japan K.K. (Sightline Japan) today announced the launch of a global solution to collect, analyze and visualize Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) data in coordination with Sightline Japan's real-time performance management software and NEC's artificial intelligence (AI) engine.

As the IIoT and digital transformation drive the growth of digitization across a wide array of industries, including the manufacturing field, there is increasing demand for efficient operations and the creation of new value through the analysis of collected data.

Sightline System's Sightline Enterprise Data Manager™ (EDM, *1) is renowned for its real-time analysis and visualization of the aggregated and stored data that is widely deployed in numerous financial, telecommunication and manufacturing institutes around the globe. The latest solution now comes with NEC's AI engine, the Invariant Analyzer (*2), capable of automatically learning system behaviors and detecting unusual activities. This enables the early discovery of potential issues, leading to enhanced performance and capacity management, in addition to increasing the efficiency of IT systems and plant lifecycles.

Larger viewSightline EDM and Invariant Analyzer Structure

'Sightline Japan will further strengthen the latest features to support our customers, looking to optimize their system performance and capacity management,' said Yusuke Nakagawa, President, Sightline Japan. 'Furthermore, we plan to reach out to Sightline Systems HQ with the latest solution with technical transfers in expanding our offering to our global customers as well.'

'Our latest work opens up the potential for AI engine usage at the operational level, in addition to allowing customers to track their system activities and convert such data into valuable resources for adjusting their system designs,' said Tomoyasu Nishimura, Senior Vice President, NEC Corporation. 'Going forward, we plan to further develop and enhance NEC's AI engine availability for enterprises and organizations on a global scale.'

***