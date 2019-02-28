NEC : announces executive personnel changes

TOKYO, February 28, 2019 - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced the following executive personnel changes. The changes in corporate officers were approved at a meeting of the Board of Directors on February 28, 2019 and will become effective as of April 1, 2019. The changes in the members of the Board and the Audit & Supervisory Board members (KANSAYAKU) will become effective following the adoption of the resolutions at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2019.

1. Reform of and changes to the executive management team

To strengthen management capabilities by clarifying management's responsibilities and authorities and improving the speed of decision-making and business operations, executive personnel changes shall be made based on the following policies.

Reappointment and reduction of corporate officers

As of the end of fiscal year 2018, the current employment contract with corporate officers will be terminated, and a new one-year term contract will be concluded. At the same time, the scope of responsibilities of these corporate officers shall be optimized and reporting lines shall be simplified. All officers shall be reappointed to positions corresponding to the scale of their responsibilities. Furthermore, the position of Executive Vice President (SHIKKOUYAKUIN SENMU) shall be eliminated through its integration with the position of Executive Vice President (SHIKKOUYAKUIN JOUMU).

Strengthening of group management

Presidents of major consolidated subsidiaries will be appointed as corporate officers of NEC Corporation.

Strengthening of highly skilled professionals

Some current corporate officers will be appointed to positions such as NEC Fellow.

The above policies will reduce the number of corporate officers from 48 to 41.

(1) Corporate Officers (Effective as of April 1, 2019)

Changes due to the reappointment of corporate officersChanges due to the strengthening of group management Changes due to the strengthening of highly skilled professionals New Corporate Officer Appointments Retiring Corporate Officers

(Remarks) Any existing corporate officers not listed above shall be reappointed to their current position.

(2) Members of the Board

(Effective following the adoption of the resolution at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2019)

New Members of the Board Retiring Members of the Board

(3) Audit & Supervisory Board Members (KANSAYAKU)

(Effective following the adoption of the resolution at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2019)

* Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member (KANSAYAKU)



2. Reorganization of business structure in response to changes in the market (Effective as of April 1, 2019)

(1) Establishment of Chief Digital Officer (CDO)

To accelerate the digitization of business, establish the position of CDO. The CDO will be responsible for medium- and long-term management strategies centered on digital transformation. This will result in the elimination of the position of Chief Strategy Officer (CSO).

(2) Establishment of Cross-Industry Unit

To flexibly and swiftly proceed with the development of new businesses through public-private partnerships and cross-industry collaboration toward the realization of 'Society 5.0,' newly establish a Cross-Industry Unit. Responsible for all phases in the process ranging from business verification to business development and initial business deployment, this new organization will focus on business development in the Smart City, Mobility, Fast Travel, and Public Safety Network fields at the outset.

(3) Establishment of Digital Business Platform Unit

Reorganize the current System Integration, Services & Engineering Operations Unit and establish the Digital Business Platform Unit. In addition to being responsible for integrating resources such as internal AI, security, and biometrics, the newly established unit will integrate the functions of strategy formulation and asset and product supply to strengthen competitiveness.

Chief Officers (Effective as of April 1, 2019) Presidents of Business Units, Executives in charge of Units and Central Research Laboratories (Effective as of April 1, 2019)

Please see the attachment for brief biographies of the newly appointed members of the board and Audit & Supervisory Board members (KANSAYAKU).

Attachment

