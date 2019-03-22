Log in
NEC : completes Software-Defined WAN trial with University of Kuala Lumpur

03/22/2019 | 12:50am EDT

Kuala Lumpur & Tokyo, March 22, 2019 - NEC Corporation and NEC Corporation of Malaysia today announced the successful completion of a Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SDWAN) trial with the University of Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) in Malaysia.

The project, funded by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Japan, aims to boost Cybersecurity resilience among ASEAN Member States. The trial began in September 2018 using the WAN infrastructure in UniKL as the testbed.

This trial showed that implementing NEC's open source-based SDWAN Security Common Platform in UniKL's WAN allows the network management and control to be completely centralized. It also allows the institution to manage its existing network equipment from multiple providers from a single SDWAN controller.

This implementation of NEC's SDWAN Security Common Platform gives greater flexibility, agility and security to the university's networks and allows UniKL to make most out of their existing network infrastructure.

The SDWAN use-cases proofed during this trial include;

  • Visualization and monitoring of end-to-end network traffic in multi-vendor environments
  • Dynamic route optimization based on application requirements
  • Central configuration of network switches implemented across multiple campuses of UniKL to introduce new cyber security measures

As a result of the successful trial, NEC Corporation of Malaysia has been selected to deliver OpenMSA(*), an open network orchestration framework and a core component of NEC's SDWAN Security Common Platform, for the UniKL-NEC SDx Center of Excellence, which was officially inaugurated by UniKL today. The center was established to groom Malaysian network engineering talents and spearhead Malaysia's research on the latest networking technologies, including Software-Defined Networking, Internet of Things and 5G mobile communications.

Mr. Masanori Tsujikawa, Senior SND/NFV Technology Expert, Global Platform Division, NEC Corporation, said, 'UniKL's decision to choose NEC to support its upcoming research lab is a testament to the high quality and reliability of our innovative solutions. Moving forward, we will launch the new open source-based SDWAN Security Common Platform globally to help organizations transform the way they operate and manage their networks.'

***

About NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides 'Solutions for Society' that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of 'Orchestrating a brighter world,' NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NEC_corp

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2019 NEC Corporation.

About NEC Corporation of Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.
Originally established as NEC Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. in March 1988, NEC Corporation of Malaysia Sdn. Bhd ('NEC Malaysia') is a total solutions provider for a comprehensive range of NEC's IT, networking and telecommunications, and display technologies in Malaysia. By combining NEC's and other third-party hardware and software to deliver a competitive edge to its clients, NEC Corp Malaysia also provides a wide range of systems integration solutions, business process analysis and system design, technical expertise, implementation and training, and support services through its NECare Support Center that provides comprehensive services nationwide, 24/7. Visit us at: http://my.nec.com/.

Disclaimer

NEC Corporation published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 04:49:07 UTC
