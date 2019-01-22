Log in
NEC : concludes 5th multi-vendor Wireless Transport SDN Proof of Concept with the Open Networking Foundation and ONAP

01/22/2019

Tokyo, January 22, 2019 - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced the completion of the 5th multi-vendor Wireless Transport SDN Proof of Concept (PoC) with the Open Networking Foundation's (ONF) Open Transport Working Group. The PoC took place in November 2018, hosted by Telefonica Germany in Munich, Germany for a period of five days. A total of 20 companies, including NEC, took part in the PoC. Three operators (Telefonica Germany as a host, AT&T and Deutsch Telecom) supported this 5th PoC. Participants included a range of optical hardware vendors and application software developers.

The aim of this 5th PoC was to further advance the achievements from the prior 4 PoCs, and to move a step closer to commercially deployable SDN controllers integrated into an Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP). This simplifies the operations, management and control of network elements and services across multiple domains encompassing both wireless and optical transport networks and facilitating the integration of distinct multi-vendor solutions under a common framework. The latest version of the OpenDaylight (ODL) SDN controller, Oxygen, was used for the PoC. ONAP Release 3 was used to provide a common network abstraction model for end to end service creation, control and management.

The 5th PoC demonstrated SDN capabilities for integrating a variety of applications developed by multiple software providers based on microwave and optical models, the Ethernet model and new use cases applying commissioning and configuration guidelines from the Device Management Interface Profile.

The following enhanced use cases from the 4th PoC were further demonstrated during this 5th PoC:

  • Dynamic configuration of transmission mode with the throughput of required services
  • Monitoring performance values of radio
  • Visualization of network topology
  • Displaying the current configuration of microwave devices
  • Real-time displaying and storing of traffic alarms as Fault management

The following newly added use case applications of the microwave model were performed successfully:

  • Microwave link information for planners
  • Preventive Maintenance

For the 5th POC, NEC provided its latest iPASOLINK split mount VR4 microwave communications system, part of the NEC Next Generation Converged Radio solution for LTE & beyond, equipped with a NETCONF interface with the use of an external mediator supporting the ONF Microwave data Model TR 532. The system successfully achieved connectivity to the ONAP platform and proved its compatibility with the OSS/Applications attached on top of the ONAP orchestrator.
'The importance of intelligence and automation is growing. Operation and management of 5G networks efficiently and cost effectively is very complicated and requires automation and closed loop control with timely data refinement and quick action,' said Hideyuki Muto, Deputy General Manager, Wireless Solutions Division, NEC Corporation.

'The SDN open source-based platform helps speed up project delivery and reduces complexity through abstraction and virtualization of controllers and orchestrator interfaces. By participating in this 5th PoC with our advanced iPASOLINK VR radio platform, NEC has yet again confirmed its commitment to further advance developments of SDN features in support of innovative mobile backhaul and wireless transport solutions for high utilization and efficient operation of 5G networks and services. This will be fueled by intelligence and automation enabled by the NEC Smart Transport Network (STN) powered by AI and SDN,' he continued.

About NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides 'Solutions for Society' that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of 'Orchestrating a brighter world,' NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NEC_corp

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2019 NEC Corporation.

NEC Corporation published this content on 22 January 2019
