NEC Corp

NEC : develops 5G base station equipment compliant with O-RAN fronthaul specifications

02/22/2019 | 01:20am EST

Tokyo, February 22, 2019 - NEC Corporation today announced the development of Radio Units (RU) for 5G base stations that comply with O-RAN fronthaul specifications established by the O-RAN Alliance.

In the future, 5G is expected to require a large number of small-coverage base station devices. NEC's RU are ideal for 5G conditions as they are compact, lightweight and consume a low level of power, which reduces installation and operation costs.

The amount of 5G network traffic is rapidly increasing, which requires efficient configuration and operation of mobile networks and network devices. The O-RAN Alliance, in which major global telecommunications carriers and vendors of telecommunications equipment participate, designs and promotes open interfaces that enable multi-vendor interconnections, aiming to quickly build highly scalable and intelligent networks by combining equipment from several vendors.

'NEC aims to drive the global expansion of 5G by contributing to ecosystems in radio access networks via interoperability testing between multiple vendors' equipment that is compliant with O-RAN fronthaul specifications,' said Nozomu Watanabe, Senior Vice President, NEC Corporation.

NEC will display RUs compliant with the O-RAN fronthaul specifications at Mobile World Congress 2019 held in Barcelona, Spain from February 25 to 28.

***

About NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides 'Solutions for Society' that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of 'Orchestrating a brighter world,' NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NEC_corp

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2019 NEC Corporation.

NEC Corporation published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 06:19:09 UTC
