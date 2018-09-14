Log in
NEC : enhances cybersecurity for ASEAN-member states with training system in Thailand

09/14/2018 | 03:13am CEST

Tokyo, September 14, 2018 - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced the building and operation of a system in cooperation with NEC Thailand for the ASEAN-Japan Cybersecurity Capacity Building Centre (AJCCBC), which develops cybersecurity human resources for ASEAN-member states at the request of the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (Public Organization) or ETDA, a Thailand government agency.

NEC will hold a variety of cybersecurity exercises at the AJCCBC through May 2019, including incident response exercises for approximately 150 government and critical infrastructure company employees belonging to ASEAN-member states.

This human resource development project is promoted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications as part of a Japan-ASEAN Integration Fund (JAIF) project.

Damage from cyberattacks is already a global issue and the sophistication of attacks is evolving rapidly. Moreover, there is a worldwide shortage of human resources capable of effectively responding to cyberattacks, in addition to a lack of human resource development and enhancement. Under these circumstances, NEC is undertaking the following operations:

  1. System building in the AJCCBC
    Introducing a variety of IT equipment required to implement cybersecurity exercises in the classroom, server room and offices of the ETDA.
  2. Development and provision of cybersecurity exercises
    Jointly developing forensic exercises to investigate the content and causes of attacks, including malware analysis exercises to examine computer viruses with LAC Co., Ltd.(*). In addition to development of these cybersecurity exercise environments, an environment of a practical cyber defense exercise is being implemented and provided in the cloud.
  3. Holding of cybersecurity exercises
    Instructors and tutors will be dispatched from NEC and LAC to periodically hold exercises through May 2019. Approximately 150 employees will participate each time, including two to four employees from the government and critical infrastructure companies of each ASEAN-member state.

Furthermore, a series of 'Cyber South East Asia Games' (Cyber SEA Games) will be held, in which young engineers and students selected from each ASEAN-member state compete on cyberattack coping skills.

NEC's focus on the Social Solutions Business includes ongoing development of cybersecurity human resources in the ASEAN region, such as the provision of cybersecurity exercises in the Philippines in October 2017 for employees from the ministries of ASEAN-member states responsible for cybersecurity.

Going forward, NEC will continue to contribute to enhancing cybersecurity capabilities through the provision of cyber-defensive exercises, products and services to domestic and international government agencies and critical infrastructure companies.

***

About ETDA
ETDA was set up as the main agency responsible for developing, promoting and supporting secure online transactions in Thailand. ETDA also provides support to public and private sector organizations which participate in the development, promotion and support of online transactions by establishing the necessary infrastructure, preparing workforce, and advocating for an increase in the volume and value of online transactions. It also provides technical services or other practical services related to Thailand's digital economy and society.

About NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides 'Solutions for Society' that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of 'Orchestrating a brighter world,' NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NEC_corp

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2018 NEC Corporation.

Disclaimer

NEC Corporation published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 01:12:02 UTC
