NEC : enhances cybersecurity for ASEAN-member states with training system in Thailand

Tokyo, September 14, 2018 - NEC Corporation today announced the building and operation of a system in cooperation with NEC Thailand for the ASEAN-Japan Cybersecurity Capacity Building Centre (AJCCBC), which develops cybersecurity human resources for ASEAN-member states at the request of the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (Public Organization) or ETDA, a Thailand government agency.

NEC will hold a variety of cybersecurity exercises at the AJCCBC through May 2019, including incident response exercises for approximately 150 government and critical infrastructure company employees belonging to ASEAN-member states.

This human resource development project is promoted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications as part of a Japan-ASEAN Integration Fund (JAIF) project.

Damage from cyberattacks is already a global issue and the sophistication of attacks is evolving rapidly. Moreover, there is a worldwide shortage of human resources capable of effectively responding to cyberattacks, in addition to a lack of human resource development and enhancement. Under these circumstances, NEC is undertaking the following operations:

System building in the AJCCBC

Introducing a variety of IT equipment required to implement cybersecurity exercises in the classroom, server room and offices of the ETDA. Development and provision of cybersecurity exercises

Jointly developing forensic exercises to investigate the content and causes of attacks, including malware analysis exercises to examine computer viruses with LAC Co., Ltd.(*). In addition to development of these cybersecurity exercise environments, an environment of a practical cyber defense exercise is being implemented and provided in the cloud. Holding of cybersecurity exercises

Instructors and tutors will be dispatched from NEC and LAC to periodically hold exercises through May 2019. Approximately 150 employees will participate each time, including two to four employees from the government and critical infrastructure companies of each ASEAN-member state.

Furthermore, a series of 'Cyber South East Asia Games' (Cyber SEA Games) will be held, in which young engineers and students selected from each ASEAN-member state compete on cyberattack coping skills.

NEC's focus on the Social Solutions Business includes ongoing development of cybersecurity human resources in the ASEAN region, such as the provision of cybersecurity exercises in the Philippines in October 2017 for employees from the ministries of ASEAN-member states responsible for cybersecurity.

Going forward, NEC will continue to contribute to enhancing cybersecurity capabilities through the provision of cyber-defensive exercises, products and services to domestic and international government agencies and critical infrastructure companies.

