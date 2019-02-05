Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  NEC Corp    6701   JP3733000008

NEC CORP (6701)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NEC : hosts German Chancellor Angela Merkel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 11:25pm EST

Tokyo, February 6, 2019 - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced that German Chancellor Dr. Angela Merkel visited the company's Tokyo headquarters on Tuesday, February 5, where she was introduced to NEC's advanced ICT technologies, including AI and biometric identification solutions, and engaged in dialogue with employees about technology, regulations and privacy protection.

Chancellor Merkel toured the 'NEC Future Creation Hub,' a newly established co-creation space at NEC headquarters, as she was hosted by NEC's Chairman of the Board, Nobuhiro Endo, and a wide range of NEC employees on her only visit to a private company during this trip to Japan.

German Chancellor, Dr. Angela Merkel, and NEC Chairman of the Board, Nobuhiro Endo

Tour of the 'NEC Future Creation Hub'

The chancellor exchanged dialogue with members of NEC about the balance of technological innovation with legal regulations, privacy protection, human rights and ethics as digitization and the use of data continue making advancements among society and people.

NEC also introduced AI and biometrics use cases as part of illustrating the value that they provide to customers, in addition to the demonstration of a satellite-mounted radar system for monitoring urban infrastructure, the integrated management of various sensing data, disaster prevention and disaster countermeasure solutions. This was in addition to an active discussion between Chancellor Merkel and NEC employees on the application of ICT for helping to resolve social challenges.

'It was an honor for NEC to host German Chancellor Merkel, who plays a leading role in the promotion of international cooperation and development between governments and business,' said Chairman Endo. 'It was extremely meaningful for NEC to discuss with Chancellor Merkel issues related to value creation throughout the world, in addition to highlighting our latest solutions. Following this meeting, we look forward to promoting NEC's cutting-edge solutions for safety, security and social value across Germany and abroad.'

***

About NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides 'Solutions for Society' that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of 'Orchestrating a brighter world,' NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NEC_corp

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2019 NEC Corporation.

Disclaimer

NEC Corporation published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 04:24:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEC CORP
02/05NEC : hosts German Chancellor Angela Merkel
PU
02/05NEC Contributes to High-Definition Video Transmission Test Utilizing 5G Condu..
AQ
02/05NEC : revamps Obbligato platform to support enterprises in transforming business..
PU
02/04NEC : Contributes to High-Definition Video Transmission Test Utilizing 5G Conduc..
AQ
01/30ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise On Welcome News From Fed And Chinese Factori..
DJ
01/30NEC : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2018
PU
01/28NEC : KDDI, Obayashi, and NEC use 5G to Successfully Remotely Control Constructi..
AQ
01/25NEC CORP : quaterly earnings release
01/22NEC : Adoption of "Inter-AI Cooperative Fundamental Technology" in NEDO Business
AQ
01/22NEC : concludes 5th multi-vendor Wireless Transport SDN Proof of Concept with th..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 872 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 36 433 M
Debt 2019 198 B
Yield 2019 1,21%
P/E ratio 2019 26,74
P/E ratio 2020 14,74
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
Capitalization 979 B
Chart NEC CORP
Duration : Period :
NEC Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEC CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 3 257  JPY
Spread / Average Target -13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takashi Niino Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Nobuhiro Endo Chairman
Katsumi Emura Director & Chief Technology Officer
Takeshi Kunibe Outside Director
Hitoshi Ogita Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEC CORP16.25%8 908
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.25%122 860
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.30%107 268
ACCENTURE11.57%99 793
VMWARE, INC.13.91%62 676
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING10.81%62 569
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.