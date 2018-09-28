Tokyo, Sep 28, 2018 - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) has been awarded a 'Gold' Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) rating by EcoVadis, a leading evaluator of supplier sustainability. NEC has maintained this position since 2012, and is ranked in the top 1% of all suppliers assessed.

EcoVadis operates the first collaborative platform for rating and monitoring supplier sustainability. EcoVadis assesses the CSR performance of companies with a methodology covering 180 purchasing categories, 150 countries and 21 CSR indicators grouped in four themes ('Environment,' 'Labor Practices,' 'Fair Business Practices' and 'Sustainable Procurement'). More than 45,000 companies use this platform, including NEC customers who refer to EcoVadis ratings when selecting their suppliers.

This year, NEC's business activities were rated particularly high for the 'Environment' and 'Labor Practices' themes.

NEC recognizes that maintaining a Gold CSR rating by EcoVadis since 2012 is the result of its continual efforts to ensure the sustainable development of society.

As a social value innovator, NEC improves its sustainable management by engaging with its stakeholders. Going forward, NEC will continue its efforts to solve challenging social issues using state-of-the-art information and communication technologies (ICT) to enable the realization of the United Nations' 'Global Goals for Sustainable Development.'

NEC's External Ratings and Evaluation

http://www.nec.com/en/global/csr/management/evaluation.html

NEC's Sustainability Website

http://www.nec.com/en/global/csr/index.html

