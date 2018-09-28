Log in
NEC CORP
NEC : maintains "Gold" CSR rating by EcoVadis for advanced sustainability performance

09/28/2018

Tokyo, Sep 28, 2018 - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) has been awarded a 'Gold' Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) rating by EcoVadis, a leading evaluator of supplier sustainability. NEC has maintained this position since 2012, and is ranked in the top 1% of all suppliers assessed.

EcoVadis operates the first collaborative platform for rating and monitoring supplier sustainability. EcoVadis assesses the CSR performance of companies with a methodology covering 180 purchasing categories, 150 countries and 21 CSR indicators grouped in four themes ('Environment,' 'Labor Practices,' 'Fair Business Practices' and 'Sustainable Procurement'). More than 45,000 companies use this platform, including NEC customers who refer to EcoVadis ratings when selecting their suppliers.

This year, NEC's business activities were rated particularly high for the 'Environment' and 'Labor Practices' themes.

NEC recognizes that maintaining a Gold CSR rating by EcoVadis since 2012 is the result of its continual efforts to ensure the sustainable development of society.

As a social value innovator, NEC improves its sustainable management by engaging with its stakeholders. Going forward, NEC will continue its efforts to solve challenging social issues using state-of-the-art information and communication technologies (ICT) to enable the realization of the United Nations' 'Global Goals for Sustainable Development.'

NEC's External Ratings and Evaluation
NEC's Sustainability Website
***

About NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides 'Solutions for Society' that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of 'Orchestrating a brighter world,' NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2018 NEC Corporation.

Disclaimer

NEC Corporation published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 02:11:06 UTC
