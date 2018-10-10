NEC : provides LoRaWAN™-compliant network server for trials of remote LP gas meter reading

Tokyo, October 10, 2018 - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced the provision of a LoRaWAN-compliant network server in trials of remote liquefied petroleum (LP) gas meter reading performed in Tochigi City, Japan, through a LoRaWAN (low-power and wide-area wireless technology) network that utilizes a cable television (CATV) network. These trials are being implemented from October to December of this year.

During the trials, LP gas meters installed in homes in Tochigi City will be connected by a LoRaWAN network, which is part of a new wireless communication technology, 'LPWA,' that achieves wide-area communications with low power consumption, and meter reading information will be accumulated in a LoRaWAN network server through a backhaul CATV network. The accumulated meter reading information is visualized on an application that enables performance to be evaluated and verified, such as assessing the quality of LoRa™ communications and the effectiveness of remote control functions for LP gas meters.

In this demonstration experiment, NEC is providing a LoRaWAN network server and gateway and creating the demonstration environment of LoRaWAN in cooperation with NEC Magnus Communications, Ltd., Cable TV Wireless Utilization Promotion Council (Bureau: Japan Cable and Telecommunications Association), Cable TV Co, Ltd., Suda Shoji Co., Ltd., Innovation Farm, Inc., and ZeroSpec Inc.

It is expected that the use of LoRaWAN will expand as an IoT communications network suitable for wide-area data collection with low power consumption. NEC is also promoting the creation and spread of services utilizing IoT, such as starting a partner program together with LoRaWAN related companies through the provision of a LoRaWAN network server.

NEC focuses on the Social Solutions Business and will continue efforts to promote the use of LoRaWAN while helping to create a safe and affluent society where IoT is utilized.

