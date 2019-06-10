Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  NEC Corp    6701   JP3733000008

NEC CORP

(6701)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NEC : provides TOP500 Supercomputer to RWTH Aachen University in Germany

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 01:58am EDT

Düsseldorf and Tokyo, June 10, 2019 - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) and NEC Deutschland GmbH today announced that RWTH Aachen University - one of the leading technical universities in Germany - has started operations of the new High Performance Computing (HPC) Cluster solution, CLAIX-2018, which has been delivered by NEC. CLAIX-2018 has been installed at the IT Center of RWTH Aachen University and extends the already existing CLAIX-2016 installation.

The heart of CLAIX-2018 ('Cluster Aix-la-Chapelle') comprises approximately 1,032 compute nodes, each equipped with two Intel Xeon Platinum 8160 CPUs, containing 24 cores at a nominal clock frequency of 2.1 GHz (turbo mode up to 3.7 GHz), and 192 GB of RAM. In addition, 48 of these nodes are equipped with two NVIDIA Volta V100 GPUs, interconnected by the high-bandwidth, low-latency NVLink technology. These nodes support the acceleration of specially optimized applications for data analysis. All nodes of CLAIX-2018 are connected by an Intel Omni-Path 100G network fabric. With CLAIX-2018, a completely new high-performing Lustre-based HPC storage solution will also be put into operations, providing a usable capacity of 10 Petabyte and a read/write bandwidth of 150 GB/s.

For the simulation applications from the RWTH job mix, CLAIX-2018 provides an average performance increase of 30% per core for the same data input sets in comparison to the previously installed system and delivers a theoretical peak performance of 3.55 Petaflops (3.55 million billion floating point operations per second). The indirect liquid cooling of the complete solution is implemented by side-coolers, assisted by a free-air cooling component.

'From all the candidates, NEC had made the most attractive and convincing proposal. Our decision process involved a job mix of various applications for simulation, and the NEC solution design demonstrated an excellent price-performance ratio with regards to the total cost of ownership, energy and cooling efficiency, as well as the total performance,' said Professor Dr. Matthias Müller, director of the IT Center and responsible for High Performance Computing at RWTH Aachen University.

'We are very proud that we could deliver and implement this very innovative HPC cluster solution to RWTH Aachen University. RWTH Aachen is one of the most renowned universities in Germany, and this project is a lighthouse project not only for the HPC datacentre, but also for NEC,' said Yuichi Kojima, Vice President HPC EMEA at NEC Deutschland.

***

About RWTH Aachen University
With its 260 institutes in nine faculties, RWTH Aachen University is among the leading European scientific and research institutions. Its graduates are sought-after as junior executives and leaders in business and industry.

National rankings and international assessments like Times Higher Education World University Rankings attest to the RWTH graduates' marked ability to handle complex tasks, to solve problems constructively in team work and to take on leadership roles. The University's innovative capacity is reflected in the high number of business start-ups (currently more than 1,400).

About NEC Deutschland GmbH
NEC Deutschland GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Europe Ltd. and is a leading provider of HPC solutions, focusing on sustained performance for real-life scientific and engineering applications. To achieve this goal NEC delivers technology and professional services to industry and academia. Linux-based HPC clusters as well as our high-end vector systems meet the different needs of different customers in the most flexible way. Energy-efficiency is one of the key design objectives, addressed by advanced cooling technologies or by the high-bandwidth vector-architecture, which delivers unprecedented efficiency on real world code. The service capabilities from the operation of complex systems to the optimization of scientific codes and NEC's storage-appliances complete our solution offering.

About NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides 'Solutions for Society' that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of 'Orchestrating a brighter world,' NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NEC_corp

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. © NEC Corporation.

Disclaimer

NEC Corporation published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 05:57:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEC CORP
01:58aNEC : provides TOP500 Supercomputer to RWTH Aachen University in Germany
PU
06/09NEC : WorkFusion, NEC partner to bring AI-driven RPA
AQ
06/07NEC : Rakuten Mobile and NEC to build Open vRAN Architecture in Japan
AQ
06/06NEC : Gavi, NEC, and Simprints to Deploy World's First Scalable Child Fingerprin..
BU
06/05NEC : Gavi, NEC, and Simprints to deploy world's first scalable child fingerprin..
PU
06/05NEC : WorkFusion and NEC Partner to Bring AI-driven Robotic Process Automation t..
PU
06/04NEC : Rakuten Mobile and NEC to build Open vRAN Architecture in Japan
PU
06/03NEC : A More Accurate, Low-Cost 39 GHz Beamforming Transceiver for 5G Communicat..
AQ
05/29NEC : Named 2019 Frost & Sullivan's Asia-Pacific Biometrics Company of the Year
AQ
05/29NEC : Named 2019 Frost & Sullivan's Asia-Pacific Biometrics Company of the Year
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 969 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 73 356 M
Debt 2020 221 B
Yield 2020 1,56%
P/E ratio 2020 14,71
P/E ratio 2021 12,77
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Capitalization 1 055 B
Chart NEC CORP
Duration : Period :
NEC Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEC CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3 729  JPY
Spread / Average Target -7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takashi Niino Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Nobuhiro Endo Chairman
Katsumi Emura Director & Chief Technology Officer
Takeshi Kunibe Outside Director
Hitoshi Ogita Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEC CORP25.39%9 542
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES15.25%121 590
ACCENTURE29.72%117 440
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION17.28%113 730
VMWARE, INC.23.41%69 364
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING27.30%67 896
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About