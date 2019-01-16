Log in
NEC CORP (6701)
  News  
NEC : provides face recognition demo system utilizing MEC to DOCOMO 5G Open Lab™ OKINAWA

01/16/2019

Tokyo, January 16, 2019 - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced the provision of a facial recognition demo system utilizing Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC), a network architecture concept for next-generation communications, to DOCOMO 5G Open Lab™ OKINAWA, a 5G technology verification center established in Okinawa prefecture on January 9 and run by NTT DOCOMO, INC.

DOCOMO 5G Open Lab OKINAWA provides charge free technical verification environments, including 5G base stations, for companies and groups participating in the DOCOMO 5G Open Partner Program. The lab aims at creation of new use cases for 5G, promotion of local industries and resolution of social issues in Okinawa. NEC has provided 5G base stations utilizing 4.5 GHz frequency band to this lab.

The demo system utilizing 5G and MEC enables instantaneous face recognition under mobile networks. Therefore, this makes it easier to introduce a temporary face recognition system at an event venue without the need for new cable installation. Furthermore, it dynamically optimizes the allocation of band frequencies according to need. When a monitoring camera detects a behavior of a person, the demo system expands network bandwidth and images used for face recognition are changed to high-definition images. It sends low-definition images from monitoring cameras in order to reduce the consumption of network bandwidth when persons are not detected.

The demo system consists of NEC's face recognition AI engine NeoFace, Context-aware Service Controller, which dynamically optimizes the allocation of network resources, as well as NEC's Image Analysis and Behavior Detection System, which automatically detects behavior in real time, such as intrusions and object abandonment, with a high degree of accuracy. They all are installed on MEC servers which are set closer to terminals. In addition, virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) is also used.

'NEC will continue to develop and offer a variety of solutions as a top vendor of domestic mobile core networks in the 5G era and to contribute to the expansion of the DOCOMO 5G Open Partner Program, while taking advantage of our experience and knowhow,' said Kazuhiro Tagawa, General Manager, Network Solutions Division, NEC Corporation.

This announcement includes part of the results of a research project 'Research and development for the achievement of a fifth-generation mobile communication system - Research and development of high-speed and low-power consumption wireless access technology utilizing a super multi element antenna with high-frequency and large bandwidth' commissioned by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

5G base station equipment

Demo Screen

About NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides 'Solutions for Society' that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of 'Orchestrating a brighter world,' NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NEC_corp

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2019 NEC Corporation.

NEC Corporation published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 06:13:06 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 872 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 36 533 M
Debt 2019 193 B
Yield 2019 1,28%
P/E ratio 2019 25,18
P/E ratio 2020 13,99
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Capitalization 925 B
