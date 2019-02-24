Log in
NEC : provides facial recognition for E. SUN Commercial Bank in Taiwan

02/24/2019 | 08:22pm EST

Tokyo, February 25, 2019 - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced its provision of a facial recognition system via NEC Taiwan Ltd. to E. SUN Commercial Bank Ltd. (E. SUN Bank), a major Taiwanese bank. This system will contribute to the creation of safe, secure, and convenient Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) using facial recognition. These are the world's first facial recognition automation ATMs with one-time password technology (*1). E. SUN Bank has installed and begun operation of the ATMs at five locations in Taiwan.

The system being provided by NEC utilizes its flagship facial recognition artificial intelligence (AI) engine, 'NeoFace,' featuring the world's highest recognition precision (*2) and belonging to NEC's portfolio of advanced biometric authentication technologies, 'Bio-IDiom.'

When using these facial recognition-equipped ATMs for the first time, users insert their cash cards and have a photo of their face taken with a camera installed within the ATM. To enhance the safety level of service, users have to correctly enter a one-time password which is sent to their mobile phones within 60 seconds before their images are registered. Once registration is completed, users can only withdraw cash by facial recognition and PIN authentication.

In addition, NEC's anti-spoofing technology prevents fraudulent activities at these ATMs by using AI to detect whether a subject is a real person or just an inanimate photo, image or mask.

'NEC focuses on the Social Solutions Business, and we will make use of this achievement to realize a safe and secure society,' said Takashi Yoshida, General Manager, Safer City Solutions Division, NEC Corporation. 'NEC will continue proposing innovative new solutions using biometric technologies, both in Taiwan and around the world.'

***

About NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides 'Solutions for Society' that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of 'Orchestrating a brighter world,' NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NEC_corp

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2019 NEC Corporation.

Disclaimer

NEC Corporation published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 01:21:10 UTC
