NEC Corp    6701

NEC : releases "NEC Multiband Radio Solution" white paper

02/25/2019 | 03:17am EST

Tokyo, February 25, 2019 - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced the publication of 'NEC Multiband Radio Solution', a white paper that introduces a noble approach that utilizes existing NEC iPASOLINK radio technologies to boost capacity and range without compromising availability.

The NEC Multiband Radio Solution will enhance microwave backhaul performance by an order magnitude in orchestration with network evolution to 5G and various bandwidth hungry applications. NEC is in the forefront of offering a noble multiband solution that leverages existing, field proven NEC technologies, while providing superior innovation and performance.

Please access 'NEC Multiband Radio Solution' through the following URL:
https://www.nec.com/en/global/prod/nw/pasolink/doc/NEC_Multiband_Radio_Solution_WP_20190222.pdf

***

About NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides 'Solutions for Society' that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of 'Orchestrating a brighter world,' NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NEC_corp

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2019 NEC Corporation.

Disclaimer

NEC Corporation published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 08:16:06 UTC
