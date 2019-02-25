NEC : releases "NEC Multiband Radio Solution" white paper

Tokyo, February 25, 2019 - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced the publication of 'NEC Multiband Radio Solution', a white paper that introduces a noble approach that utilizes existing NEC iPASOLINK radio technologies to boost capacity and range without compromising availability.
The NEC Multiband Radio Solution will enhance microwave backhaul performance by an order magnitude in orchestration with network evolution to 5G and various bandwidth hungry applications. NEC is in the forefront of offering a noble multiband solution that leverages existing, field proven NEC technologies, while providing superior innovation and performance.
Please access 'NEC Multiband Radio Solution' through the following URL:
https://www.nec.com/en/global/prod/nw/pasolink/doc/NEC_Multiband_Radio_Solution_WP_20190222.pdf
