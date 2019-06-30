NEC : server software enables advanced and secure login to websites in compliance with FIDO2

NC7000-3A integrates with business/service provider user profiles and manages authentication activities for web services. This software is a FIDO-certified product that enables users to be authenticated without sending biometric information or any other personal information outside of a terminal, thereby reducing the risk of compromising biometric identities and passwords.

Following this update, NC7000-3A server software is now certified with the FIDO2 standards established by the FIDO Alliance (*2), which promotes international standards for 'password-less' online user verification.

Existing NC7000-3A server software is certified with FIDO UAF, which allows users to login with biometric authentication when using mobile applications, such as online banking. This latest update also supports FIDO2, which enables users of PCs and smartphones to use biometric authentication when logging in to websites as well. FIDO2 capability enables login using external authentication devices, such as security keys, through USB/NFC/Bluetooth communication standards.

In addition, SDK that support a variety of authentication options, including fingerprint, face and voice recognition, are available for Android OS and iOS, enabling customers to freely select and combine multimodal authentication.

This server software and SDK will improve the convenience of logging in and prevent spoofing, which will contribute to the security of web services that require identity authentication. Specifically, it will enable password-less authentication for e-commerce, digital banking, and web services provided by municipalities and government agencies.

Under NEC's 'Mid-term Management Plan 2020,' the company is actively promoting services in new fields that leverage network strengths. Through this software, NEC is flexibly leveraging its networks to accelerate the provision of NEC Smart Connectivity (*3), which links data generated by people and industry to create new social value.

'The NC7000 series is at the core of the NEC Smart Connectivity program and has a solid record of installations for financial institutions and telecommunications carriers,' said Takashi Sato, General Manager, Digital Services Solution Division, NEC Corporation. 'This enhancement strengthens the role of Bio-IDiom (*4), NEC's portfolio of biometric solutions, in the provision of highly secure and convenient user certification, which supports the realization of a society where people, goods and services are reliably linked.'

Andrew Shikiar, executive director and chief marketing officer, FIDO Alliance, added: 'NEC's consistent efforts as a FIDO Alliance sponsor member help to promote the evolution and globalization of simpler, stronger FIDO Authentication. We are pleased to see NEC introduce its FIDO2 Certified server today as part of the strong and continuously growing ecosystem aimed to reduce the world's reliance on passwords.'

'I am very pleased to see NEC obtain FIDO2 certification and to reinforce its standing as a member of the FIDO Alliance, whose goal is to supplant reliance on passwords,' said Koichi Moriyama, a Member of the FIDO Alliance Executive Council, Chairman of the Japan Working Group, Senior Director of Product Innovation, Product Department, NTT DOCOMO, INC. 'As one of Japan's leading ICT companies, we look forward to working together to accelerate efforts to create a world without passwords through deployment of FIDO certified products.'