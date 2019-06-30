Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  NEC Corp    6701   JP3733000008

NEC CORP

(6701)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NEC : server software enables advanced and secure login to websites in compliance with FIDO2

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/30/2019 | 09:08pm EDT

NC7000-3A integrates with business/service provider user profiles and manages authentication activities for web services. This software is a FIDO-certified product that enables users to be authenticated without sending biometric information or any other personal information outside of a terminal, thereby reducing the risk of compromising biometric identities and passwords.

Following this update, NC7000-3A server software is now certified with the FIDO2 standards established by the FIDO Alliance (*2), which promotes international standards for 'password-less' online user verification.

Existing NC7000-3A server software is certified with FIDO UAF, which allows users to login with biometric authentication when using mobile applications, such as online banking. This latest update also supports FIDO2, which enables users of PCs and smartphones to use biometric authentication when logging in to websites as well. FIDO2 capability enables login using external authentication devices, such as security keys, through USB/NFC/Bluetooth communication standards.

In addition, SDK that support a variety of authentication options, including fingerprint, face and voice recognition, are available for Android OS and iOS, enabling customers to freely select and combine multimodal authentication.

This server software and SDK will improve the convenience of logging in and prevent spoofing, which will contribute to the security of web services that require identity authentication. Specifically, it will enable password-less authentication for e-commerce, digital banking, and web services provided by municipalities and government agencies.

Under NEC's 'Mid-term Management Plan 2020,' the company is actively promoting services in new fields that leverage network strengths. Through this software, NEC is flexibly leveraging its networks to accelerate the provision of NEC Smart Connectivity (*3), which links data generated by people and industry to create new social value.

'The NC7000 series is at the core of the NEC Smart Connectivity program and has a solid record of installations for financial institutions and telecommunications carriers,' said Takashi Sato, General Manager, Digital Services Solution Division, NEC Corporation. 'This enhancement strengthens the role of Bio-IDiom (*4), NEC's portfolio of biometric solutions, in the provision of highly secure and convenient user certification, which supports the realization of a society where people, goods and services are reliably linked.'

Andrew Shikiar, executive director and chief marketing officer, FIDO Alliance, added: 'NEC's consistent efforts as a FIDO Alliance sponsor member help to promote the evolution and globalization of simpler, stronger FIDO Authentication. We are pleased to see NEC introduce its FIDO2 Certified server today as part of the strong and continuously growing ecosystem aimed to reduce the world's reliance on passwords.'

'I am very pleased to see NEC obtain FIDO2 certification and to reinforce its standing as a member of the FIDO Alliance, whose goal is to supplant reliance on passwords,' said Koichi Moriyama, a Member of the FIDO Alliance Executive Council, Chairman of the Japan Working Group, Senior Director of Product Innovation, Product Department, NTT DOCOMO, INC. 'As one of Japan's leading ICT companies, we look forward to working together to accelerate efforts to create a world without passwords through deployment of FIDO certified products.'

Disclaimer

NEC Corporation published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 01:07:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEC CORP
09:08pNEC : server software enables advanced and secure login to websites in complianc..
PU
06/28NEC : to showcase public safety solutions and AI video analytic platform at INTE..
AQ
06/26NEC : participates in INTERPOL World 2019
PU
06/25NEC : and Samsung Enhance Global Sales Structure for 5G Solutions
PU
06/24NEC : Regarding a change in structure to the Nomination and Compensation Committ..
PU
06/20NEC : fingerprint identification contributes to the provision of legal identity ..
PU
06/18ALTAIR ENGINEERING : Signs Reseller Agreement with NEC for PBS Professional
AQ
06/18NEC : to Deploy Direct-Liquid Cooled, AMD EPYC Processor Powered Supercomputer f..
AQ
06/18NEC : to deploy direct-liquid cooled, AMD EPYC™ processor powered supercom..
PU
06/17NEC : Partners with C-DAC to Deploy Automated Fingerprint Identification System ..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 977 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 72 800 M
Debt 2020 221 B
Yield 2020 1,49%
P/E ratio 2020 15,51
P/E ratio 2021 13,35
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
Capitalization 1 104 B
Chart NEC CORP
Duration : Period :
NEC Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEC CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 3 943  JPY
Spread / Average Target -7,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takashi Niino Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Nobuhiro Endo Chairman
Katsumi Emura Director & Chief Technology Officer
Takeshi Kunibe Outside Director
Hitoshi Ogita Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEC CORP31.27%10 237
ACCENTURE31.03%123 883
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION21.32%122 268
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES17.65%121 231
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING26.16%71 956
VMWARE, INC.21.94%68 424
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About