NEC CORP
NEC : showcases aviation security solutions at AVSEC World Day and GAPS in Greece

09/26/2018

Tokyo, September 26, 2018 - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced its participation in AVSEC World Day 2018 and the Global Airport and Passenger Symposium (GAPS), where leaders in the aviation field gather to showcase the latest products, solutions and innovative ideas for improving the industry, from October 1-4 in Athens, Greece, at the Athenaeum Intercontinental Hotel Athens.

Maintaining the safety and security of airports and flightpaths is vital to preserving the stability of global business and travel. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is sponsoring AVSEC World Day in order to enable leaders in the aviation security field to share ideas and solutions on the challenges facing the industry. Participants in the event include international executives from airlines, airports, law enforcement agencies and immigration authorities.

NEC joins the inaugural AVSEC World Day as a Bronze Sponsor, where Mr. Michael O'Connell, vice president and executive advisor with NEC Europe, will join the Aviation Security 2030 Session as a speaker from 9:30 a.m. at the Athenaeum Intercontinental Hotel's Athenaeum Ballroom I.

Immediately following AVSEC World Day, NEC will participate in the first GAPS exhibition, where the company will showcase its vision for the airport of the future with its Mobile Authenticator, a mobile identification solution using facial recognition with liveness detection. NEC's facial recognition technology has been evaluated as the world's most accurate*, and has been adopted by governments and businesses around the world in order to quickly and easily confirm the identity of individuals and ensure security.

For more information on NEC's aviation solutions, please visit the following links:

https://www.nec.com/en/global/highlights/safety/campaign/map/airports/

https://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/safety/aviation/index.html

About NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides 'Solutions for Society' that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of 'Orchestrating a brighter world,' NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2018 NEC Corporation.

NEC Corporation published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 04:20:05 UTC
