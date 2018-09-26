NEC : showcases aviation security solutions at AVSEC World Day and GAPS in Greece

Tokyo, September 26, 2018 - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced its participation in AVSEC World Day 2018 and the Global Airport and Passenger Symposium (GAPS), where leaders in the aviation field gather to showcase the latest products, solutions and innovative ideas for improving the industry, from October 1-4 in Athens, Greece, at the Athenaeum Intercontinental Hotel Athens.

Maintaining the safety and security of airports and flightpaths is vital to preserving the stability of global business and travel. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is sponsoring AVSEC World Day in order to enable leaders in the aviation security field to share ideas and solutions on the challenges facing the industry. Participants in the event include international executives from airlines, airports, law enforcement agencies and immigration authorities.

NEC joins the inaugural AVSEC World Day as a Bronze Sponsor, where Mr. Michael O'Connell, vice president and executive advisor with NEC Europe, will join the Aviation Security 2030 Session as a speaker from 9:30 a.m. at the Athenaeum Intercontinental Hotel's Athenaeum Ballroom I.

Immediately following AVSEC World Day, NEC will participate in the first GAPS exhibition, where the company will showcase its vision for the airport of the future with its Mobile Authenticator, a mobile identification solution using facial recognition with liveness detection. NEC's facial recognition technology has been evaluated as the world's most accurate*, and has been adopted by governments and businesses around the world in order to quickly and easily confirm the identity of individuals and ensure security.

For more information on NEC's aviation solutions, please visit the following links:

NEC Airport Solutions

https://www.nec.com/en/global/highlights/safety/campaign/map/airports/

NEC Public Safety Solutions: Aviation

https://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/safety/aviation/index.html

