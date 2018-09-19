NEC : showcases the latest in Intelligent Public Transport Solutions at APTA's 2018 Annual Meeting

Tokyo, September 19, 2018 - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced its participation in the American Public Transportation Association's (APTA) 2018 Annual Meeting, September 23 - 26, 2018, in Nashville, TN, USA.

NEC and its partners will present a number of innovative solutions for enhancing public transport, including solutions that feature NEC's top ranked* face recognition technologies, NEC's cloud-based Fleet Management Solution (FMS), an Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) and ePaper displays for real-time passenger information.

The APTA is an international organization that has been representing the transit industry for over 100 years. APTA membership includes providers of bus, light rail, commuter rail, subway, waterborne passenger services, and high-speed rail.

