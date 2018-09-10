Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  NEC Corp    6701   JP3733000008

NEC CORP (6701)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NEC : showcases the latest in Intelligent Public Transport at InnoTrans 2018 - Berlin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 06:52am CEST

Tokyo, September 10, 2018 - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced its participation in InnoTrans 2018 - Berlin, an international trade fair for transport technology which takes place every two years in Berlin. The twelfth InnoTrans 2018 will take place from September 18th to the 21st in Berlin, Germany.

NEC and its partners will present a number of innovative solutions for enhancing public transport, including solutions that feature NEC's cloud based Fleet Management Solution (FMS), an Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) and ePaper displays for real-time passenger information.

InnoTrans is the prominent worldwide trade fair for transport technology. The event is sub-divided into five trade fair segments; Railway Technology, Railway Infrastructure, Public Transport, Interiors and Tunnel Construction.

The public transportation solutions that NEC showcases at this event will reach visitors and exhibitors from more than 100 countries and represent all segments of the industry.

For more information on NEC's transportation solutions, please visit our Transport Solutions website.

***

About NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides 'Solutions for Society' that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of 'Orchestrating a brighter world,' NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NEC_corp

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2018 NEC Corporation.

Disclaimer

NEC Corporation published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 04:51:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEC CORP
06:52aNEC : showcases the latest in Intelligent Public Transport at InnoTrans 2018 - B..
PU
09/08NEC : Meeting with Japanese partners at MITC
AQ
09/07NEC : ICT Minister meets with officials of Japanese companies
AQ
09/06NEC : and Solace collaborate on data connectivity
AQ
09/06NEC : Solace and NEC Announce Partnership to Accelerate Data Connectivity Soluti..
AQ
09/05NEC : Solace Collaborate on Data Connectivity
AQ
09/04NEC : and Solace collaborate on data connectivity
PU
08/29NEC : invests in biometrics company Tascent
AQ
08/28NEC : Invests in Tascent, U.S.-Based Iris Biometric System Company
AQ
08/28NEC : Tascent Raises $19.5 Million Series B Led by NEC Corporation and Tano Capi..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/30NEC CORP ORD NEW 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/30Companies To Benefit From The Stationary Energy Storage Boom 
04/27NEC Corp. reports FY results 
01/30NEC CORP ORD NEW 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
01/30NEC Corp. reports Q3 results 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 877 B
EBIT 2019 56 000 B
Net income 2019 34 952 M
Debt 2019 163 B
Yield 2019 1,55%
P/E ratio 2019 22,18
P/E ratio 2020 12,36
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
Capitalization 783 B
Chart NEC CORP
Duration : Period :
NEC Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEC CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 3 024  JPY
Spread / Average Target 0,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takashi Niino Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Nobuhiro Endo Chairman
Katsumi Emura Director & Chief Technology Officer
Takeshi Kunibe Outside Director
Hitoshi Ogita Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEC CORP-3.38%7 045
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.19%132 762
ACCENTURE10.44%113 957
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES53.98%110 437
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.21%64 280
VMWARE, INC.21.23%61 815
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.