NEC : showcases the latest in Intelligent Public Transport at InnoTrans 2018 - Berlin

Tokyo, September 10, 2018 - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced its participation in InnoTrans 2018 - Berlin, an international trade fair for transport technology which takes place every two years in Berlin. The twelfth InnoTrans 2018 will take place from September 18th to the 21st in Berlin, Germany.
NEC and its partners will present a number of innovative solutions for enhancing public transport, including solutions that feature NEC's cloud based Fleet Management Solution (FMS), an Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) and ePaper displays for real-time passenger information.
InnoTrans is the prominent worldwide trade fair for transport technology. The event is sub-divided into five trade fair segments; Railway Technology, Railway Infrastructure, Public Transport, Interiors and Tunnel Construction.
The public transportation solutions that NEC showcases at this event will reach visitors and exhibitors from more than 100 countries and represent all segments of the industry.
For more information on NEC's transportation solutions, please visit our Transport Solutions website.
About NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides 'Solutions for Society' that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of 'Orchestrating a brighter world,' NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.
