Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  NEC Corp    6701   JP3733000008

NEC CORP

(6701)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NEC : supports the safety of automated driving with demonstration of adaptive network control technology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 08:16pm EST

Tokyo, February 21, 2019 - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced the successful demonstration of adaptive network control technology (*1) in its MEC (*2) servers and base stations that helps to improve the safety of automated driving. These trials successfully allocated radio resources (frequency bandwidth and time slots) to vehicles with high urgency as part of providing services that require real-time communication control for mobile networks.

In the experiment, NEC confirmed that base stations can support safe driving by steadily suppressing communications delay time to within 100 milliseconds by preferentially assigning radio resources to vehicles with high urgency based on the analysis results of vehicle location information, camera images of the area around the road and other data.

Larger viewTest Scenarios

Along with the popularization of the Internet of Things (IoT), automated driving technologies that cooperate with real-time communication control over mobile networks are being developed for various devices, such as automated driving cars, automated guided vehicles in factories and warehouses, security robots, and drones for inspection and delivery. In automated driving, where safety is of the utmost importance, a vehicle needs to be controlled more safely by sharing information, such as positions and images, between surrounding vehicles and street cameras, in real time in order to avoid collisions with people or objects that its autonomous sensing cannot detect.

However, in existing mobile networks, as the number of connected devices or the amount of communication data increases, a base station may run short of radio resources, which delays vehicle control, making smooth and safe automated driving difficult.

Based on these conditions, NEC conducted trials using its adaptive network control technology in which an LTE base station preferentially allocated radio resources to devices with high urgency in response to the requirements of a Context-aware Service Controller (CSC, *3). The CSC is running on an MEC server and enables information to be transmitted within a communication delay time that protects safety.

Demonstration in an anechoic chamber

In the experiment, an automated driving environment was simulated in an anechoic chamber. The MEC server detected pedestrians by analyzing images of street cameras at an intersection, collected information on the location of surrounding vehicles, and shared such information with individual vehicles in real time. The commercial LTE base station was placed near the intersection, and multiple devices, such as vehicle models, cameras and smartphones, were connected to create a situation where there was a shortage of wireless resources.

Through cooperation between the CSC and LTE base station, radio resources were preferentially allocated to vehicles that were approaching pedestrians who were crossing intersections and subsequent vehicles to deliver warning information within the target delay of 100 milliseconds (*4).

As a result of the experiment, it was confirmed that the probability that the round-trip communication delay between the vehicle and the MEC server would be within 100 milliseconds just 27% of the time with conventional technologies, but this was improved to 99% by the application of NEC's adaptive network control technology. This enables a stable delay within 100 milliseconds required for safe driving support, even in congested communication environments, and contributes to improving the reliability of automated driving by providing information on the surrounding traffic environment to vehicles in real time.

Based on the results of this demonstration test, NEC will apply this technology to various IoT services that require real-time communication control, including automated driving. Going forward, NEC will continue to develop this technology for 5G, and aim to apply it to services that require more connected devices and even lower delays.

NEC exhibits its adaptive network control technologies at Mobile World Congress 2019 held in Barcelona, Spain, from Monday, February 25, to Thursday, February 28, 2019.

This demonstration experiment includes results from research commissioned by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, 'Research and Development for Expansion of Radio Resources-Research and Development of High-Efficiency Communication Methods for Mobile Phone Networks that Contain Multiple Devices.'

NEC globally promotes the Social Solutions Business, which creates social value in terms of safety, security, efficiency and equality. Going forward, NEC will combine advanced ICT and knowledge to create an efficient and sophisticated society in which people can live happier and richer lives.

***

About NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides 'Solutions for Society' that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of 'Orchestrating a brighter world,' NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NEC_corp

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2019 NEC Corporation.

Disclaimer

NEC Corporation published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 01:15:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEC CORP
08:16pNEC : supports the safety of automated driving with demonstration of adaptive ne..
PU
08:16pNEC : wins multiple iF DESIGN AWARDs
PU
12:00pNEC : to build cable system linking Okinawa and Kagoshima
AQ
02:44aNEC : launches NEC 5G Vertical Business Platform
PU
02/19NEC : to Build Submarine Cable System for Okinawa Cellular Telephone Company
AQ
02/19NEC : Full-Fledged Deployment of "Trifacta Wrangler Enterprise" to Establish Env..
AQ
02/19NEC : Passes the First ETSI Millimetre Wave Transmission (mWT) Plugtests Event
AQ
02/19NEC : passes the first ETSI Millimetre Wave Transmission (mWT) Plugtests™ ..
PU
02/19NEC : Withdraws from a Segment of Ratings Coverage
AQ
02/18NEC : Full-Fledged Deployment of "Trifacta Wrangler Enterprise" to Establish Env..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 872 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 37 433 M
Debt 2019 196 B
Yield 2019 1,21%
P/E ratio 2019 25,99
P/E ratio 2020 14,72
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
Capitalization 975 B
Chart NEC CORP
Duration : Period :
NEC Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEC CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 3 257  JPY
Spread / Average Target -13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takashi Niino Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Nobuhiro Endo Chairman
Katsumi Emura Director & Chief Technology Officer
Takeshi Kunibe Outside Director
Hitoshi Ogita Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEC CORP16.25%8 798
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION21.43%126 050
ACCENTURE13.10%101 660
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES0.62%100 437
VMWARE, INC.23.74%69 698
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING14.15%65 479
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.