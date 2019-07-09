Log in
NEC : to provide customs procedure system with face recognition for six major airports in Japan

07/09/2019 | 09:08pm EDT

Tokyo, July 10, 2019 - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced an order from Japan Customs, under the Ministry of Finance, for an electronic customs procedure system utilizing face recognition to be installed at the customs inspection areas of six major airports in Japan: New Chitose Airport, Narita International Airport, Haneda Airport, Chubu International Airport, Kansai International Airport and Fukuoka Airport.

This electronic customs procedure system utilizes NEC's face recognition technology, which boasts the world's No.1 recognition accuracy (*1), and has already been put into operation at Narita International Airport Terminal 3 as of April 15 of this year (*2). Japan Customs is now expanding this system throughout six major airports, which account for approximately 90% of the annual passengers entering Japan (*3), aiming to commence operations from March 2020.

This system is designed to accelerate the customs procedures at leading airports, where NEC's face recognition technology can confirm travelers' identities when using the system's electronic declaration terminal and passing through exit gates. Moreover, NEC aims to further accelerate customs procedures by enabling baggage to be reported electronically through the use of smartphone applications.

Going forward, it is expected that the number of international visitors entering Japan will continue to rapidly grow. As part of this, NEC will utilize its cutting-edge biometric technologies to reduce the congestion of customs inspection areas and shorten waiting times.

Disclaimer

NEC Corporation published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
