NEC : wins multiple iF DESIGN AWARDs

Tokyo, February 21, 2019 - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced that Bio-IDiom and the Hachioji Model: 'Sustainable Healthcare Ecosystem' were named winners of this year's iF DESIGN AWARD, a globally recognized award for design.

NEC's Bio-IDiom won in the Government / Institutions category of the Service Design discipline. The Hachioji Model: 'Sustainable Healthcare Ecosystem,' which was created by a consortium of leading organizations and companies that are contributing to the medical field, including NEC, the Kitahara Group (Medical Corporation KNI, Kitahara Medical Strategies International Co., Ltd.), Tama Art University and Sobu Co., Ltd. won in the Health category of the Service Design discipline. Each year, Hannover, Germany-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, one of the world's oldest independent design organizations, organizes the iF DESIGN AWARD.

Bio-IDiom and the Hachioji Model: 'Sustainable Healthcare Ecosystem' won over a 67-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world. Bio-IDiom was awarded as a multimodal biometric authentication solution for designing secure, safe, efficient and equal services. The Hachioji Model: 'Sustainable Healthcare Ecosystem' won as a model that combines the clinical information and knowhow of medical institutions with the intentions of citizens to build a community-oriented healthcare service. The competition included more than 6,400 entries submitted from 50 countries in hopes of receiving an award.

More information about iF award-winning products, projects and concepts can be found in the 'Design Excellence' section of the iF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE.

***