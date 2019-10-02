Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  NEC Corporation    6701   JP3733000008

NEC CORPORATION

(6701)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NEC : Face Recognition Technology Ranks First in NIST Accuracy Testing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 10:59pm EDT

- Advancing the reliability of biometric technology for payments, transportation and other fields in the age of AI -

NEC Corporation (NEC; TOKYO: 6701), a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies, today announced that its face recognition technology achieved the highest matching accuracy in the Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) 2018 (*1) performed by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), with an error rate of 0.5% when registering 12 million people (*2).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191002005914/en/

Comparing Identification Accuracy and Search Speed in NIST FRVT2018 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Comparing Identification Accuracy and Search Speed in NIST FRVT2018 (Graphic: Business Wire)

NEC’s technology ranked No. 1 in NIST testing for the fifth time, following its top placement in the face recognition testing for video in 2017. The high performance of NEC’s technology is reflected in the test results which placed the company significantly ahead of the runner-up.

In recent years, the growing convenience of biometric authentication technology, improved security awareness, and the remarkable development of artificial intelligence (AI), have driven companies around the world to begin adopting biometric authentication technology. Specifically, the use of face recognition technology is rapidly expanding across a wide range of fields throughout the world. Face recognition technologies are now being used in areas that require high reliability, convenience and long-term use, such as identity verification and national infrastructure, transaction settlements, bank account establishment, and passport verification.

49 organizations, including companies from the United States, China, Russia, Europe, and Japan, participated in the NIST’s FRVT 2018, where the evaluation of face recognition accuracy was performed. These tests are the most rigorous and fair benchmarks implemented by the NIST as each organization is required to submit and be evaluated on programs that were developed during the same period. By performing multi-stage matching, an impressive search speed of 230 million matchings per second was achieved. Furthermore, leveraging NEC's deep learning methods to significantly reduce the identification error rate, NEC accurately matched images of a subject taken over a 10 year interval with an error rate that was 4 times lower than the runner-up.

Going forward, NEC aims to further expand the scope of this technology’s application to include store transaction settlements, services in public facilities, such as buses, railways, airports, city offices, and hospitals; and helping to protect and care for children and the elderly. Based on the NEC Group AI and Human Rights Principles established in April of this year (*3), NEC gives top priority to the consideration of privacy and respect for human rights when using AI and biometric data. NEC also aims to contribute to further improvements in the usability of biometric identification and video analytics technology, including face recognition.

“NEC’s portfolio of biometric identification solutions, ‘Bio-IDiom’ (*4), which includes face recognition technology, is critical to the ways that NEC is helping to build safer and more productive societies as part of the ‘NEC Value Chain Innovation’,” said Hitoshi Imaoka, NEC Fellow at NEC Corporation. “These technologies create new value by sharing information on the status of communities, things, and processes across the entire value chain, and are a meaningful source of growth in our Mid-term Management Plan 2020 and ‘NEC Safer Cities’ (*5), which support the realization of safe, secure, efficient, and equal cities.”

Notes:

(*1)

The Face Recognition Vendor Test 2018 (FRVT 2018), sponsored by the US Department of Homeland Security and others, assessed the accuracy and speed of authentication for tens of millions of people using face recognition technologies from top vendors from throughout the world.

https://www.nist.gov/programs-projects/frvt-1n-identification

 

(*2)

Patrick Grother, Mei Ngan, Kayee Hanaoka, Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT), NIST Interagency Report 8271(2019/09/11)

https://www.nist.gov/sites/default/files/documents/2019/09/11/nistir_8271_20190911.pdf

 

(*3)

NEC Unveils "NEC Group AI and Human Rights Principles"

https://www.nec.com/en/press/201904/global_20190402_01.html

 

(*4)

Bio-IDiom

https://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/biometrics/index.html

 

(*5)

NEC Safer Cities

https://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/safercities/index.html

About NEC Corporation
For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEC CORPORATION
10/02NEC : Face Recognition Technology Ranks First in NIST Accuracy Testing
BU
09/30SP A/S : NEC Provides Energy Storage Solution to SP Group's Award-Winning Hybrid..
AQ
09/27NEC : Provides Energy Storage Solution to SP Group's Award-Winning Hybrid Energy..
AQ
09/27NEC CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/24NEC : to Develop Energy Storage Systems with Cells from Ambri Inc.
AQ
09/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/12NEC : Introducing a Next-Generation ATM with Face Recognition and QR Code Reader
AQ
08/30Japan's curbs on high-tech materials exports to South Korea could backfire
RE
08/28NEC : Signs Partnership Agreement with the World Food Programme for Technology A..
BU
08/27ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Flat After U.S. Yield-curve Inversion Deep..
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 988 B
EBIT 2020 119 B
Net income 2020 75 322 M
Debt 2020 286 B
Yield 2020 1,34%
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
EV / Sales2021 0,45x
Capitalization 1 186 B
Technical analysis trends NEC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 4 902,73  JPY
Last Close Price 4 565,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 77,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takashi Niino Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Nobuhiro Endo Chairman
Takayuki Morita CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Katsumi Emura Director & Chief Technology Officer
Takeshi Kunibe Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEC CORPORATION41.33%10 956
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION26.38%128 824
ACCENTURE34.47%122 554
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.82%111 493
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING22.35%70 008
VMWARE, INC.12.16%61 319
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group