NEC Corporation    6701   JP3733000008

NEC CORPORATION

(6701)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

NEC : Tohoku University and NEC collaborate to accelerate the development of composite materials for aircraft

07/01/2020 | 12:44am EDT

Sendai & Tokyo, Japan, July 1, 2020 - Tohoku University Graduate School of Engineering, Graduate School of Information Sciences, and NEC Corporation today announced the start of research and development of a materials integration system utilizing NEC's vector supercomputer SX-Aurora TSUBASA to accelerate the development of carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP) (*1) for aircraft. This R&D is being conducted under the Cross-ministerial Strategic Innovation Promotion Program, a national project led by the Cabinet Office, Government of Japan, aiming to reduce the development costs, manufacturing costs, and development period of composite materials for next-generation aircraft by up to 50% when compared with conventional methods.

In the field of composite materials for aircraft, Japan has produced a wide range of materials with excellent properties. However, a great deal of time and expense has been required to develop them. Currently, digitalization is advancing worldwide, and there is a need to shorten the delivery time of products to market. Therefore, reducing the development costs and the duration of development is an urgent issue.

In order to efficiently develop high-performance composite materials in a short period of time, strategic research and development that combines a variety of academic knowledge, such as materials science and information sciences, is required, rather than just traditional methods that depend on conventional experiments and expertise.

The aim of this R&D is to create an integrated system capable of digitally developing CFRP for aircraft structures using simulation tools developed by Tohoku University and NEC's SX-Aurora TSUBASA vector supercomputer.

Specifically, by implementing simulation codes on a supercomputer that analyzes mechanical responses ranging from as small as the molecular level to the aircraft wing and fuselage, the processes of material selection, design, and others can be performed at high speed and at multiple scales (*2). By utilizing this system as an integrated simulation platform, tailor-made material development becomes possible to more effectively meet the demands of aircraft manufacturers.

Disclaimer

NEC Corporation published this content on 01 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2020 04:43:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 2 987 B 27 733 M 27 733 M
Net income 2021 81 062 M 753 M 753 M
Net Debt 2021 21 510 M 200 M 200 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Yield 2021 1,61%
Capitalization 1 342 B 12 449 M 12 461 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 110 595
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart NEC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NEC Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 4 903,00 JPY
Last Close Price 5 170,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 60,5%
Spread / Average Target -5,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takashi Niino Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Nobuhiro Endo Non-Executive Chairman
Takayuki Morita CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Motoo Nishihara Director & Chief Technology Officer
Hiroshi Kodama Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEC CORPORATION14.38%12 449
ACCENTURE1.97%135 332
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.66%106 325
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-3.68%104 418
VMWARE, INC.2.02%63 272
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-14.15%62 910
