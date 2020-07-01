NEC : Tohoku University and NEC collaborate to accelerate the development of composite materials for aircraft

Sendai & Tokyo, Japan, July 1, 2020 - Tohoku University Graduate School of Engineering, Graduate School of Information Sciences, and NEC Corporation today announced the start of research and development of a materials integration system utilizing NEC's vector supercomputer SX-Aurora TSUBASA to accelerate the development of carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP) (*1) for aircraft. This R&D is being conducted under the Cross-ministerial Strategic Innovation Promotion Program, a national project led by the Cabinet Office, Government of Japan, aiming to reduce the development costs, manufacturing costs, and development period of composite materials for next-generation aircraft by up to 50% when compared with conventional methods.

In the field of composite materials for aircraft, Japan has produced a wide range of materials with excellent properties. However, a great deal of time and expense has been required to develop them. Currently, digitalization is advancing worldwide, and there is a need to shorten the delivery time of products to market. Therefore, reducing the development costs and the duration of development is an urgent issue.

In order to efficiently develop high-performance composite materials in a short period of time, strategic research and development that combines a variety of academic knowledge, such as materials science and information sciences, is required, rather than just traditional methods that depend on conventional experiments and expertise.

The aim of this R&D is to create an integrated system capable of digitally developing CFRP for aircraft structures using simulation tools developed by Tohoku University and NEC's SX-Aurora TSUBASA vector supercomputer.

Specifically, by implementing simulation codes on a supercomputer that analyzes mechanical responses ranging from as small as the molecular level to the aircraft wing and fuselage, the processes of material selection, design, and others can be performed at high speed and at multiple scales (*2). By utilizing this system as an integrated simulation platform, tailor-made material development becomes possible to more effectively meet the demands of aircraft manufacturers.