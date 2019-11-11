Log in
NEC CORPORATION

NEC : and VAXIMM Announce Collaboration to Advance Personalized Neoantigen Cancer Vaccines

11/11/2019 | 09:51pm EST

  • Clinical trial collaboration agreement leverages NEC’s cutting-edge AI technology and VAXIMM’s novel oral T-cell immunotherapy technology
  • NEC to make an equity investment in VAXIMM

 

NEC Corporation (NEC; TOKYO: 6701), a leader in IT and network technologies, and VAXIMM AG, a Swiss/German biotech company focused on developing oral T-cell immunotherapies, today announced that the companies have signed a strategic clinical trial collaboration agreement and an equity investment agreement to develop novel personalized neoantigen cancer vaccines.

Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, which is non-exclusive to both parties, NEC will provide funding for a Phase I clinical trial. NEC and VAXIMM will co-develop personalized cancer vaccines using NEC’s cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology, which is utilized in its Neoantigen Prediction System, and VAXIMM’s proprietary T-cell immunotherapy technology. The vaccines are planned to be evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial in various solid tumors. VAXIMM will be responsible for conducting the clinical trial, which is expected to be initiated in 2020.

NEC has the option for development and commercialization rights to the program worldwide, except for China and other Asian territories outside of Japan.

Osamu Fujikawa, Senior Vice President, NEC Corporation, said: “Cancer is consistently one of the most serious healthcare challenges, with millions of new cases diagnosed worldwide annually. NEC’s core technology is well positioned for the development of personalized medicine, and we are strongly committed to delivering effective treatments for cancer patients. We are delighted to be working with VAXIMM in order to develop an optimal immunotherapy for each individual patient.”

Heinz Lubenau, PhD, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of VAXIMM, said: “We are excited to enter this alliance with NEC and to have their strong support of VAXIMM. NEC’s novel AI technology will enable not only the identification but also the prioritization of neoantigens from each patient, facilitating the optimal potential treatment for each individual. Once the list of neoantigens is available, we will be able to apply our technology to quickly produce a personalized vaccine. Individualized therapy is at the cutting edge of cancer treatment today, and, with this collaboration, we are able to further contribute to this approach.”

Notes:

About NEC’s AI Drug Development Business
For more information, please visit https://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/ai-drug/

About NEC's Neoantigen Prediction System
NEC’s neoantigen prediction utilizes its proprietary AI which is combined with NEC OncoImmunity AS’s bioinformatics pipelines – making it the leading neoantigen prediction system in the field. NEC comprehensively evaluates candidate neoantigens, which allows it to effectively prioritize numerous candidate neoantigens identified in a single patient.

Press release:
NEC acquires Norwegian bioinformatics company, OncoImmunity AS
https://www.nec.com/en/press/201907/global_20190729_01.html

About NEC Corporation
For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.

About VAXIMM
For more information, please see www.vaximm.com.


