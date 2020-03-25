Log in
NEC : announces executive personnel changes

03/25/2020 | 02:13am EDT

TOKYO, March 25, 2020 - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced the following executive personnel changes. The changes in the members of the Board and the Audit & Supervisory Board members (KANSAYAKU) will become effective following the adoption of the resolutions at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2020.

(1) Members of the Board

(Effective following the adoption of the resolution at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2020)

New Member of the Board

Name and Current Title New Appointment
Jun Ohta, Director President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. Member of the Board (Outside Director)

Retiring Member of the Board

Name and Current Title Appointments after retirement
Takeshi Kunibe, Member of the Board (Outside Director) -

(2) Audit & Supervisory Board Members (KANSAYAKU)

(Effective following the adoption of the resolution at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2020)

New Audit & Supervisory Board Member (KANSAYAKU) and Current Title
Masami Nitta*, Certified Public Accountant
  • *

    Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member (KANSAYAKU)

Retiring Audit & Supervisory Board Member (KANSAYAKU)
Kazuyasu Yamada*
  • *

    Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member (KANSAYAKU)

Please see the attachment for brief biographies of the newly appointed member of the board and Audit & Supervisory Board member (KANSAYAKU).

About NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides 'Solutions for Society' that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of 'Orchestrating a brighter world,' NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

Disclaimer

NEC Corporation published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 06:12:00 UTC
