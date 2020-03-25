NEC : announces executive personnel changes

TOKYO, March 25, 2020 - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced the following executive personnel changes. The changes in the members of the Board and the Audit & Supervisory Board members (KANSAYAKU) will become effective following the adoption of the resolutions at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2020.
(1) Members of the Board
(Effective following the adoption of the resolution at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2020)
New Member of the Board
|
Name and Current Title
|
New Appointment
|
Jun Ohta, Director President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.
|
Member of the Board (Outside Director)
Retiring Member of the Board
|
Name and Current Title
|
Appointments after retirement
|
Takeshi Kunibe, Member of the Board (Outside Director)
|
-
(2) Audit & Supervisory Board Members (KANSAYAKU)
(Effective following the adoption of the resolution at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2020)
|
New Audit & Supervisory Board Member (KANSAYAKU) and Current Title
|
Masami Nitta*, Certified Public Accountant
|
Retiring Audit & Supervisory Board Member (KANSAYAKU)
|
Kazuyasu Yamada*
Please see the attachment for brief biographies of the newly appointed member of the board and Audit & Supervisory Board member (KANSAYAKU).
