NEC : announces financial forecast revisions

Regarding the consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, the NEC Group anticipates consolidated revenue of 3,090.0 billion yen, an increase of 140.0 billion yen from the previous forecasts. This increase is due to factors that include strong domestic ICT investment.

The NEC Group anticipates consolidated operating profit of 127.0 billion yen, an increase of 17.0 billion yen from the previous forecasts. This increase is mainly due to increased profit from the previous estimates owing to increased sales in the System Platform business, the Network Services business and the Public Solutions business.

The NEC Group anticipates consolidated adjusted operating profit of 145.0 billion yen, an increase of 20.0 billion yen from the previous forecasts.

The NEC Group anticipates net profit attributable to owners of the parent of 100.0 billion yen, an increase of 35.0 billion yen from the previous forecasts, mainly due to improved operating profit and a decrease in tax expenses associated with the completion of liquidation of subsidiaries.

The NEC Group anticipates adjusted net profit attributable to owners of the parent of 111.0 billion yen, an increase of 37.0 billion yen from the previous forecasts.