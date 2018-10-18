Log in
NEDAP (NEDAP)
Nedap : D Cloud software selected for largest RFID deployment in Nordic retail market 18 October 2018

10/18/2018

Johnny Ottesen, CEO at Voice, comments: 'We realized that we needed to significantly raise our stock accuracy to improve our on-shelf product availability and enable true omnichannel. In !D Cloud, we found the best solution, because it is scalable, easy to use and easy to integrate with our Infor M3 ERP-software, which enables a fast large-scale deployment.'

The full roll-out was preceded by a pre-rollout in four stores, resulting in 98+% stock accuracy, which led to a better product availability and an increase in sales. Based on these results, Voice decided to roll out the !D Cloud solution to their 200 stores in the Voice chain, which includes the Match, VIC and Boys of Europe stores.

'We are proud that our !D Cloud software was selected by Voice, which is the largest RFID deployment in the Nordics to date. It is really exciting to support retailers in solving their stock accuracy challenge. From now on, Voice can offer omnichannel services like Click & Collect and redesign the customer journey,' explains Mark Kasbergen, Global Business Developer at Nedap Retail.

Disclaimer

NEDAP - NV Nederlandsche Apparatenfabriek published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 06:07:04 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 197 M
EBIT 2018 19,7 M
Net income 2018 17,0 M
Debt 2018 8,00 M
Yield 2018 5,32%
P/E ratio 2018 18,79
P/E ratio 2019 17,06
EV / Sales 2018 1,62x
EV / Sales 2019 1,50x
Capitalization 311 M
Managers
NameTitle
Ruben M. Wegman Chief Executive Officer
G. F. Kolff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Urff Chief Financial Officer
Michiel C. Westermann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
D. W. J. Theyse Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEDAP1.77%357
CISCO SYSTEMS19.35%208 956
QUALCOMM0.42%94 449
NOKIA OYJ16.64%29 534
ERICSSON37.12%27 578
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS32.84%19 511
