Nedap : D Cloud software selected for largest RFID deployment in Nordic retail market 18 October 2018

Johnny Ottesen, CEO at Voice, comments: 'We realized that we needed to significantly raise our stock accuracy to improve our on-shelf product availability and enable true omnichannel. In !D Cloud, we found the best solution, because it is scalable, easy to use and easy to integrate with our Infor M3 ERP-software, which enables a fast large-scale deployment.'

The full roll-out was preceded by a pre-rollout in four stores, resulting in 98+% stock accuracy, which led to a better product availability and an increase in sales. Based on these results, Voice decided to roll out the !D Cloud solution to their 200 stores in the Voice chain, which includes the Match, VIC and Boys of Europe stores.

'We are proud that our !D Cloud software was selected by Voice, which is the largest RFID deployment in the Nordics to date. It is really exciting to support retailers in solving their stock accuracy challenge. From now on, Voice can offer omnichannel services like Click & Collect and redesign the customer journey,' explains Mark Kasbergen, Global Business Developer at Nedap Retail.