MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Nedap N.V.    NEDAP   NL0000371243

NEDAP N.V.

(NEDAP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Amsterdam - 06/02 11:35:26 am
36.7 EUR   +2.80%
12:11pNEDAP N : Additional trading update planned prior to the upcoming …
PU
04/02NEDAP N : Trading update – Q1 2020
PU
04/02NEDAP N.V. : quaterly sales release
Nedap N : Additional trading update planned prior to the upcoming …

06/02/2020 | 12:11pm EDT

The Netherlands, Groenlo, 2 June 2020, 5.45pm

We would like to inform you that an additional trading update is planned prior to the virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) that will take place on 25 June 2020. This trading update will be published on 16 June 2020 after-trade.

Furthermore, we have decided to move forward the timing of our Q3 2020 trading update (was: 12 November 2020) in our Financial Calendar. The Q3 trading update is now planned on 20 October 2020.

An up-to-date Financial Calendar is available on our website.

Download the press release here.

Disclaimer

NEDAP NV published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 16:10:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 145 M 162 M 162 M
Net income 2020 2,00 M 2,23 M 2,23 M
Net Debt 2020 3,00 M 3,35 M 3,35 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 230 M 256 M 257 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 724
Free-Float 68,0%
Chart NEDAP N.V.
Duration : Period :
Nedap N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEDAP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 34,00 €
Last Close Price 35,70 €
Spread / Highest target -4,76%
Spread / Average Target -4,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ruben M. Wegman Chief Executive Officer
G. F. Kolff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Urff Chief Financial Officer
J. M. L. van Engelen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Margot A. Scheltema Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEDAP N.V.-26.39%256
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-3.46%195 492
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-24.03%38 668
ERICSSON AB6.01%32 811
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-13.78%23 629
NOKIA OYJ13.06%23 264
