Nedap N : Additional trading update planned prior to the upcoming …

The Netherlands, Groenlo, 2 June 2020, 5.45pm

We would like to inform you that an additional trading update is planned prior to the virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) that will take place on 25 June 2020. This trading update will be published on 16 June 2020 after-trade.

Furthermore, we have decided to move forward the timing of our Q3 2020 trading update (was: 12 November 2020) in our Financial Calendar. The Q3 trading update is now planned on 20 October 2020.

An up-to-date Financial Calendar is available on our website.

Download the press release here.