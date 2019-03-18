Nederman : Annual Report 2018 published.

Nederman's annual report for 2018 is now published on our website.

The printed version is currently being distributed to subscribers and new shareholders.

The annual report can be downloaded at www.nedermangroup.com.

For further information, please contact:

Sven Kristensson, CEO

Telephone: +46 42 18 87 00

e-mail: sven.kristensson@nederman.com

Matthew Cusick, CFO

Telephone: +46 42 18 87 00

e-mail: matthew.cusick@nederman.com

This information is information that Nederman Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17:00 CET on March 18, 2019.

Facts about Nederman

Nederman is one of the world's leading companies supplying products and solutions in the environmental technology sector focusing on industrial air filtration. The company's products and solutions contribute to reducing the environmental impact, create safe and clean working environments and improve production efficiency. Nederman offers complete solutions, including engineering and design, commissioning, installation, training and aftermarket. Sales are managed through the Group's own sales offices and distributors in over 50 countries. Production is performed in 12 countries on five continents. The Nederman Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has around 2,200 employees. Learn more at www.nedermangroup.com

Nederman Holding AB (publ), P.O. Box 602, SE-251 06 Helsingborg, Sweden.

Corporate registration number: 556576-4205