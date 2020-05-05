Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Neenah, Inc.    NP

NEENAH, INC.

(NP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 05/05 04:10:00 pm
46.53 USD   -0.64%
04:31pNEENAH : Changes Annual Stockholders' Meeting to Virtual Only Format
PR
05/04NEENAH INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/01NEENAH : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Neenah : Changes Annual Stockholders' Meeting to Virtual Only Format

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neenah, Inc. (NYSE: NP) announced today that due to safety concerns from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and related regulatory restrictions on non-essential activities, that the Company's 2020 annual meeting of stockholders has been changed to a virtual only format. The meeting will be held at the previously announced date and time of Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern).

Common stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 27, 2020 can attend the virtual meeting via the internet and access the live audio webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NP2020 and will need to enter the 16-digit control number found on their proxy card. If shares were not voted in advance, stockholders will be able to vote their shares electronically and submit questions during the virtual meeting. The web site will be live on May 7, although voting and other functionality will not be available until the time of the meeting.

Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual meeting, all stockholders are encouraged to vote in advance by using one of the methods described in our proxy materials. Information can also be found under the Investor Relations section on our web site, www.neenah.com.

About Neenah  

Neenah is a leading global specialty materials company focused on premium niche markets that value performance and image. Key products and markets include advanced filtration media, specialized performance substrates used for digital transfer, tape and abrasive backings, labels and other products, and premium printing and packaging papers. The Company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and its products are sold worldwide from manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom. Additional information can be found at the Company's web site, www.neenah.com.

Contact: 

Neenah, Inc.


Bill McCarthy


Vice President-Investor Relations


678-518-3278

Neenah, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Neenah, Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neenah-changes-annual-stockholders-meeting-to-virtual-only-format-301053353.html

SOURCE Neenah, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NEENAH, INC.
04:31pNEENAH : Changes Annual Stockholders' Meeting to Virtual Only Format
PR
05/04NEENAH INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/01NEENAH : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
04/27NEENAH : to Report First Quarter Earnings on May 8, 2020
PR
04/08NEENAH : Publishes 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report
PR
04/02NEENAH : Announces Vectorply Acquisition Not Completed
PR
03/09NEENAH INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements an..
AQ
03/03NEENAH : Expands its Technical Products Platform with Agreement to Acquire Vecto..
PR
02/28UBS CEO's pay slips to $1 million a month as Swiss bank's top bosses pocket $..
RE
02/21NEENAH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group