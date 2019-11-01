Log in
NEENAH, INC.

(NP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/01 04:02:00 pm
66.29 USD   +2.78%
Neenah : Declares Quarterly Dividend

11/01/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neenah, Inc. (NYSE: NP) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2019 to stockholders of record as of close of business on November 15, 2019.

About Neenah  

Neenah is a leading global specialty materials company focused on premium niche markets that value performance and image. Key products and markets include advanced filtration media, specialized performance substrates used for digital transfer, tape and abrasive backings, labels and other products, and premium printing and packaging papers. The Company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and its products are sold in over 80 countries worldwide from manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom. Additional information can be found at the Company's web site, www.neenah.com.

Contact:

Neenah, Inc.


Bill McCarthy


Vice President-Investor Relations


678-518-3278

Neenah, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Neenah, Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neenah-declares-quarterly-dividend-300950083.html

SOURCE Neenah, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
