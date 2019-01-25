Neenah : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings on February 12, 2019

Log in
01/25/2019

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neenah, Inc. (NYSE: NP) announced today it will issue a press release covering fourth quarter and full year financial results before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. The company will hold a conference call to discuss earnings and business results on the same day at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties are invited to listen via webcast by registering through the Investor Relations section of the company's web site, www.neenah.com. Individuals who wish to participate actively in the call can dial-in from the U.S. by using (877) 444-2208 and international callers should use (412) 317-5236. In both cases, callers should ask to be joined into the Neenah call.

An archive of the webcast will be available on the company's web site until March 12, 2019. A replay of the call will be available until February 19, 2019 with dial-in numbers in the U.S (877) 344-7529, Canada (855) 669-9658, and international (412) 317-0088, using conference ID 10127955.

About Neenah
Neenah is a leading global specialty materials company, focused on premium niche markets that value performance and image. Key products and markets include advanced filtration media, specialized performance substrates used for digital transfer, tape and abrasive backings, labels and other products, and premium printing and packaging papers. The Company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and its products are sold in over 80 countries worldwide from manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom. Additional information can be found at the Company's web site, www.neenah.com.

Contact: 

Neenah, Inc.


Bill McCarthy


Vice President-Investor Relations


678-518-3278

 

