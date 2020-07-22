Log in
NEENAH, INC.

NEENAH, INC.

(NP)
Neenah : to Report Second Quarter Earnings on August 4, 2020

07/22/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE: NP) announced today it will issue a press release covering second quarter financial results after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. The company will hold a conference call to discuss earnings and business results at 11:00 AM (EDT) on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

Interested parties are invited to listen live via webcast by registering through the Investor Relations section of the company's web site, www.neenah.com.

Investors and participants who wish to actively participate in the call should register for the earnings call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8066449. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call.

An archive of the webcast will be available on the company's web site until September 2, 2020 and a replay of the call will be available until August 12, 2020 and can be accessed as follows:

Dial In #:

(800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642

Access Code #:

8066449

About Neenah

Neenah is a leading global specialty materials company focused on premium niche markets that value performance and image. Key products and markets include advanced filtration media, specialized performance substrates used for digital transfer, tape and abrasive backings, labels and other products, and premium printing and packaging papers. The Company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and its products are sold worldwide from manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom. Additional information can be found at the Company's web site, www.neenah.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 775 M - -
Net income 2020 26,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,3x
Yield 2020 3,79%
Capitalization 833 M 833 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 2 324
Free-Float 89,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 55,67 $
Last Close Price 49,58 $
Spread / Highest target 25,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julie A. Schertell Director, SVP, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
John P. O'Donnell President
William M. Cook Non-Executive Chairman
Paul F. DeSantis Chief Financial Officer
Philip C. Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEENAH, INC.-29.60%833
C&S PAPER CO.,LTD107.42%4 980
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.22.66%4 573
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD-13.26%2 135
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-21.21%1 570
CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION75.98%623
