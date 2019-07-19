Neenah : to Report Second Quarter Earnings on August 6, 2019

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neenah, Inc. (NYSE: NP) announced today it will issue a press release covering second quarter financial results after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. The company will hold a conference call to discuss earnings and business results at 11:00 AM (EDT) on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Interested parties are invited to listen via webcast by registering through the Investor Relations section of the company's web site, www.neenah.com. Individuals who wish to participate actively in the call can dial-in from the U.S. by using (877) 444-2208 and international callers should use (412) 317-5236. In both cases, callers should ask to be joined into the Neenah call.

An archive of the webcast will be available on the company's web site until September 6, 2019 and a replay of the call will be available until August 14, 2019 and can be accessed as follows:

U.S Toll Free: (877) 344-7529 International Toll: (412) 317-0088 Replay Access Code: 10133483

About Neenah

Neenah is a leading global specialty materials company focused on premium niche markets that value performance and image. Key products and markets include advanced filtration media, specialized performance substrates used for digital transfer, tape and abrasive backings, labels and other products, and premium printing and packaging papers. The Company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and its products are sold in over 80 countries worldwide from manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom. Additional information can be found at the Company's web site, www.neenah.com.

