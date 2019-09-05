Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Nekkar Asa    NKR   NO0003049405

NEKKAR ASA

(NKR)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nekkar : MacGregor designs innovative cargo system for the world's largest containership, MSC Gülsün

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 03:47am EDT

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has designed the cargo system for the world's largest containership, MSC Gülsün, which was delivered in July 2019 by South Korea's Samsung Heavy Industries. She is 400 m long, 61.5 m wide and is the first in a series of 11 ultra-large containerships with a capacity of more than 23,000 TEU. Six of the vessels are being built by Samsung Heavy Industries, and the other five by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering.

The system was developed in close collaboration with MSC from an early stage of the project. It fully meets MSC`s operational requirements while maximising the actual cargo intake. At the same time, it provides a great degree of flexibility for the cargo operations and planning process.

'This is an industry-leading cargo system, and the design of the system is very innovative,' says Atte Virta, Senior Naval Architect, MacGregor Cargo Handling. The cargo system design, combined with a 24 container wide ship design, takes MSC Gülsün's total container capacity to 23,756 TEU, which is 1,500 TEUs more than the largest containerships have previously carried.

'By designing an entire cargo system in close collaboration with our customers, we can respond to the market and specific requirements in the best possible way,' says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, MacGregor Cargo Handling.

'As our fleet grows and technology develops, we want to make sure that our strategic investments are focused on maximising the ship´s performance. Through our close cooperation with MacGregor we are able to develop new solutions that are of mutual benefit and help us to grow together,' says Giuseppe Gargiulo Head of Newbuildings, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company.

MacGregor booked the orders for these vessels during 2018 and the first quarter of 2019. The parties have agreed not to disclose any further contractual details.

To view the full press release, please visit https://www.macgregor.com/news-insights/releases/2019/macgregor-designs-innovative-cargo-system-for-the-worlds-largest-containership-msc-gulsun-/

Disclaimer

TTS Group ASA published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 07:46:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEKKAR ASA
03:47aNEKKAR : MacGregor designs innovative cargo system for the world's largest conta..
PU
09/02NEKKAR : MacGregor secures turnkey project from Cochin Shipyard, India for four ..
PU
09/02NEKKAR ASA : Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Nekkar ASA
AQ
09/02NEKKAR ASA (PREVIOUS TTS GROUP ASA) : Wins MNOK 160 contract for submarine launc..
AQ
08/29NEKKAR ASA : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
08/28NEKKAR ASA : Financial report 2Q/First half 2019 and proposal to distribute NOK ..
AQ
08/23NEKKAR ASA : Recorded increase in share capital
AQ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2016 -
EBIT 2016 -
Net income 2016 -
Debt 2016 -
Yield 2016 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capitalization 676 M
Chart NEKKAR ASA
Duration : Period :
Nekkar Asa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 6,44  NOK
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toril Eidesvik Chief Executive Officer
Trym Skeie Chairman
Leiv Kallestad Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bakelaar Head-Information Technology & Quality Management
Marianne Sandal Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEKKAR ASA0.00%75
KONE29.44%30 774
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG16.64%24 683
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.1.56%5 775
ZARDOYA OTIS-0.56%3 203
SHANGHAI MECHANICAL & ELECT. IND. CO LTD23.99%2 396
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group