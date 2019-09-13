Nekkar : Share options exercised by primary insider

On 12 September 2019, Rolf-Atle Tomassen, Executive Vice President exercised 150.000 options (each giving the right to one share in Nekkar ASA) at a strike price of NOK 3,43 per share.

In order to settle its obligations to deliver the shares, Nekkar ASA has initiated an increase in the share capital. Following the transaction, the new number of shares in Nekkar ASA will be 105.620.078.

Following the transaction Rolf-Atle Tomassen and related parties will hold 170.000 shares in Nekkar ASA.

The total number of issued options under the employee option program in Nekkar ASA, post the above reported transactions, are 150.000, of which 150.000 may be exercised by Björn Rosén. As of ex date for cash dividend proposed for the extraordinary general meeting 19 September, strike price for remaining options will be reduced from NOK 3,43 to NOK 1,30. These options are valid until 31 May 2020.