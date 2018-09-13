Nektan : News UK's The Sun Play slots site hails Nektan partnership with a 47% rise in gaming revenues

13th September 2018

Nektan PLC (AIM: NKTN), an international B2B and white label gaming software and services provider, has helped deliver record revenues for TheSunPlay.co.uk, theinnovative online slots site offering for The Sun readers.

Powered by Nektan's proprietary white label platform, Evolve, the News UK brand has achieved increasing annual revenues year-on-year with £1.8m in net gaming revenues (NGR) for the 12 months ended July 2018. This equates to a 47% rise in NGR from the previous year.

Nektan manages the entire slots site operation and player gaming experience on behalf of the News UK brand. This includes customer services support, regulatory approvals and licensing, player tracking and reporting, CRM, payment processing, games content and security.

Supported by more than 500 games from the industry's leading game developers, The Sun Play brand has grown from strength to strength.

Michael Byrne, Chief Operating Officer B2C at Nektan, said:

'We've enjoyed a great working relationship with News UK and are pleased to have played a leading role in delivering record revenues for The Sun Play.'

'We take our clients' needs and requirements seriously and look forward to continued success, in partnership with News UK. The strength of the Evolve platform, complemented with our flexible approach, has ensured The Sun Play has experienced year-on-year growth in revenues since its launch in 2015.'

Hannah Swales, Head of Bingo & Games at News UK, said:

'We are delighted with the performance of Nektan and our brand The Sun Play. The Nektan team has worked extremely hard and we are both reaping the benefits of the success. We look forward to continued growth in the future.'

For further information on the Group, please contact:

Nektan Gary Shaw, Interim Chief Executive Officer Patrick Sinclair, Chief Financial Officer +44 20 3463 8735 Stockdale Securities Limited (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker) Tom Griffiths / Ed Thomas +44 20 7601 6100 Smaller Company Capital Limited (Joint Broker) Rupert Williams / Jeremy Woodgate +44 20 3651 2911 Nominis Advisory (PR Adviser) Angus Campbell +44 7 881 625 098

Email: angus@nominis.co

Further information on Nektan can be found on the Group's website at www.nektan.com

About Nektan:

Nektan is an international B2B and white label gaming software and services provider, operating in the regulated, interactive real money gaming (RMG) space, delivering original and innovative solutions to commercial organisations that have established online audiences.

Nektan's full end-to-end technology platform, Evolve, simplifies and supports the route to mobile and desktop gaming revenues, managing the full customer experience and back-office operations, allowing commercial partners to focus on marketing the product to their consumers.

Nektan's US operating subsidiary, provides US land-based casinos with in-venue mobile gaming solutions which allow operators to add mobile technology and content to their existing offerings, with products accessible to players across both cabinets and mobile devices inside the casinos. Respin has a strong intellectual property portfolio including game patents for Rapid Games™ (on-property mobile entertainment), and other captivating concepts and brands.

Nektan is headquartered in Gibraltar, regulated by the Gibraltar Licensing Authority and the UK Gambling Commission, as well as in the Irish market and maintains sales and customer support operations in its two primary geographical targets, Europe and North America. The proprietary Evolve technology is developed and maintained by a talented and experienced team of employees from Nektan's Indian office.

Nektan plc was admitted to the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in November 2014.