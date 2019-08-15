Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Nektar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Nektar Investors to Contact the Firm

08/15/2019 | 08:36pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Nektar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTR). Our investigation concerns whether Nektar has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 8, 2019, after-market hours, Nektar announced that a manufacturing issue caused two out of the twenty batches of bempegaldesleukin to differ from the rest of the batches in the production line. These faulty batches resulted in variable clinical benefit than other batches used in its PIVOT-02 clinical trial. Following this news, Nektar stock price dropped  on August 9, 2019, to close at $18.58 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Nektar shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Nektar please go to https://bespc.com/NKTR-2.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2019
