Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Nektar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Nektar Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Nektar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTR). Our investigation concerns whether Nektar has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 8, 2019, after-market hours, Nektar announced that a manufacturing issue caused two out of the twenty batches of bempegaldesleukin to differ from the rest of the batches in the production line. These faulty batches resulted in variable clinical benefit than other batches used in its PIVOT-02 clinical trial. Following this news, Nektar stock price dropped on August 9, 2019, to close at $18.58 per share.

