DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Nektar Therapeutics and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Nektar Therapeutics (“Nektar” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NKTR) violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Nektar’s clinical-stage drug NKTR-214 faced multiple issues, and the Company’s attempt to improve it by “pegylating” IL-2 failed. The Company did not disclose that previous studies attempting to pegylate IL-2 also failed. The extended half-life for NKTR-214 was unlikely to provide benefits and also created safety concerns. NKTR-214 was less effective than IL-2 by itself. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Nektar, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2018
