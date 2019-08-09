Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nektar Therapeutics    NKTR

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS

(NKTR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nektar Therapeutics Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 06:31pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Nektar Therapeutics (“Nektar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NKTR) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On August 8, 2019, after the market closed, the Company revealed that a manufacturing issue caused two batches of bempegaldesleukin to differ from the other 20 batches that were produced. Moreover, these batches resulted in variable clinical benefit than other batches used in the Company’s PIVOT-02 clinical trial.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on August 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Nektar securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS
06:31pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nektar Therap..
BU
05:36pWall Street ends down amid more trade woes, high volatility
RE
03:45pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nektar Th..
BU
11:59aINVESTOR ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of..
PR
06:09aNEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
08/08NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
08/08NEKTAR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019
PR
08/01NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : Bristol-Myers Drug Combo Gets FDA Breakthrough Designation
DJ
07/30NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2019 ..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 106 M
EBIT 2019 -509 M
Net income 2019 -505 M
Debt 2019 129 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -7,20x
P/E ratio 2020 -7,97x
EV / Sales2019 35,6x
EV / Sales2020 16,1x
Capitalization 3 647 M
Chart NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS
Duration : Period :
Nektar Therapeutics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 60,00  $
Last Close Price 20,92  $
Spread / Highest target 383%
Spread / Average Target 187%
Spread / Lowest Target 57,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Howard W. Robin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert B. Chess Chairman
John Nicholson Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Gilbert M. Labrucherie Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen K. Doberstein Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS-10.04%5 154
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC36.09%30 971
LONZA GROUP35.57%26 270
INCYTE CORPORATION27.79%17 476
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%16 291
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION81.51%15 524
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group