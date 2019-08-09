Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nektar Therapeutics Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Nektar Therapeutics (“Nektar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NKTR) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On August 8, 2019, after the market closed, the Company revealed that a manufacturing issue caused two batches of bempegaldesleukin to differ from the other 20 batches that were produced. Moreover, these batches resulted in variable clinical benefit than other batches used in the Company’s PIVOT-02 clinical trial.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on August 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Nektar securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190809005408/en/