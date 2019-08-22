Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nektar Therapeutics    NKTR

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS

(NKTR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INVESTOR ALERT - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 18, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Nektar Therapeutics ("Nektar"  or the Company") (NASDAQ: NKTR) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Nektar securities between February 15, 2019 through August 8, 2019, both dates inclusive. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/nktr.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company did not comply with current good manufacturing practices; (2) that, as a result, batches of NKTR-214 were not produced consistently and differed meaningfully; (3) that clinical results from PIVOT-02 differed based on the batch of NKTR-214 used in the study; (4) that, as a result, the PIVOT-02 study did not produce statistically significant results to support a finding of clinical benefit; and (5) as a result, Nektar's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/nktr or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Nektar you have until October 18, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.  Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz 
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert---nektar-therapeutics-nktr---bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-shareholders-of-class-action-and-lead-plaintiff-deadline-october-18-2019-300905914.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS
03:01pINVESTOR ALERT - NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : October 18, 2019
PR
10:30aIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
08/21The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ne..
BU
08/21Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ne..
BU
08/20BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCE : NKTR) and Encourages Nektar Investors to ..
PR
08/20Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
08/19GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Nekta..
BU
08/15BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : NKTR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encou..
PR
08/14BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC : Announces Investigation of Nektar Therapeut..
PR
08/13INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group