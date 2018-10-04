Investigation of Nektar Therapeutics Announced by Holzer & Holzer

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Nektar Therapeutics
(“Nektar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NKTR) complied with the federal
securities laws. On October 1, 2018, Plainview LLC published a report
raising questions about Nektar’s claims concerning its clinical stage
drug, NKTR-214, and its ability to effectively treat cancer. The price
of Nektar common stock fell significantly following these reports.
If you purchased Nektar common stock and suffered a loss on that
investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com
or Marshall P. Dees, Esq. at mdees@holzerlaw.com,
or call the firm by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832.
Holzer & Holzer, LLC is an Atlanta, Georgia law firm that dedicates its
practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in
litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative
litigation. More information about the firm is available through its
website, www.holzerlaw.com
and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the
dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey D. Holzer is
the attorney responsible for its content.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005728/en/