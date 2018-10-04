Log in
Investigation of Nektar Therapeutics Announced by Holzer & Holzer

10/04/2018 | 08:41pm CEST

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Nektar Therapeutics (“Nektar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NKTR) complied with the federal securities laws. On October 1, 2018, Plainview LLC published a report raising questions about Nektar’s claims concerning its clinical stage drug, NKTR-214, and its ability to effectively treat cancer. The price of Nektar common stock fell significantly following these reports.

If you purchased Nektar common stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Marshall P. Dees, Esq. at mdees@holzerlaw.com, or call the firm by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is an Atlanta, Georgia law firm that dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey D. Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.


© Business Wire 2018
