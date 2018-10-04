Investigation of Nektar Therapeutics Announced by Holzer & Holzer

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Nektar Therapeutics (“Nektar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NKTR) complied with the federal securities laws. On October 1, 2018, Plainview LLC published a report raising questions about Nektar’s claims concerning its clinical stage drug, NKTR-214, and its ability to effectively treat cancer. The price of Nektar common stock fell significantly following these reports.

