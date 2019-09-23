Nektar Therapeutics : Announces Abstract Accepted for Presentation at the 5th CRI-CIMT-EATI-AACR Cancer Immunotherapy Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) today announced that new data from a cohort of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer who were enrolled in the PIVOT-02 study will be presented at the upcoming 5th CRI-CIMT-EATI-AACR Cancer Immunotherapy Conference, which is being held from September 25 to September 28, 2019, at the Espace Grand Arche de la Defense in Paris, France. The PIVOT-02 study is evaluating bempegaldesleukin (bempeg, NKTR-214) in combination with nivolumab in a range of advanced and/or metastatic solid tumor settings.

Poster Presentation:

Abstract #A001: "Clinical activity of BEMPEG plus NIVO observed in metastatic TNBC: preliminary results from the TNBC cohort of the Ph1/2 PIVOT-02 study", Tolaney, S., et al.

Session Date and Time: Thursday, September 26th from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Central European Time

Company to Host Webcast Conference Call at CRI-CIMT-EATI-AACR:

The company will host a webcast conference call with Dr. Sara M. Tolaney, MPH, Associate Director of the Susan F. Smith Center for Women's Cancers and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and company management on Thursday, September 26th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time during the CRI-CIMT-EATI-AACR conference following presentation of data. The webcast conference call will be accessible from the Investor Events page of Nektar's website at http://ir.nektar.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About Nektar

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based, development stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover and develop innovative medicines to address the unmet medical needs of patients. Our R&D pipeline of new investigational medicines includes treatments for cancer, autoimmune disease and chronic pain. We leverage Nektar's proprietary and proven chemistry platform in the discovery and design of our new therapeutic candidates. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which can be identified by words such as: "will," "may" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the therapeutic potential bempegaldesleukin in combination with other therapeutic agents. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) our statements regarding the therapeutic potential of bempegaldesleukin are based on preclinical and clinical findings and observations to date from ongoing clinical studies; (ii) bempegaldesleukin is in early stage clinical development and the risk of failure remains high and failure can unexpectedly occur at any stage for one or more of the cancer indications being studied prior to regulatory approval due to lack of sufficient efficacy, safety considerations or other factors that negatively impact drug development; (iii) data reported from ongoing clinical trials is necessarily interim data only and the final results will change based on continuing observations from patients that currently remain enrolled in the trials and new observations from patients enrolling in the trials; (iv) scientific discovery of new medical breakthroughs is an inherently uncertain process and the future regulatory approval of potential new drug candidates (such as bempegaldesleukin) is therefore very uncertain and unpredictable; (v) patents may not issue from our patent applications for our drug candidates, patents that have issued may not be enforceable, or additional intellectual property licenses from third parties may be required; and (vi) certain other important risks and uncertainties set forth in Nektar's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 9, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

