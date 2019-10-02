Log in
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS

(NKTR)
  Report  
Nektar Therapeutics : Announces Five Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the 2019 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

10/02/2019 | 08:56am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) today announced the acceptance of five clinical and preclinical data abstracts for its immuno-oncology portfolio at the 2019 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting. The presentations include an oral session with a presentation of updated data from the PIVOT-02 study of bempegaldesleukin (NKTR-214, bempeg) with nivolumab in patients with first-line metastatic melanoma. The 2019 SITC Annual Meeting is being held from November 6 to November 10, 2019, at the Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: "Clinical activity, including deepening of response, of BEMPEG plus NIVO in previously untreated patients with metastatic 1L Melanoma: results from the Phase 1/2 PIVOT-02 Study"
Abstract: O35
Presenter: Dr. Adi Diab, MD Anderson Cancer Center
Session Title: Concurrent Session 310: Combination Phase 1-2 Clinical Trials
Date: Saturday, November 9, 2019, 5:15 p.m.5:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Abstract P619: "NKTR-255, a polymer-conjugated IL-15 receptor agonist, enhances efficacy of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies with ADCC activity in solid tumor models", Kivimäe, S., et al.
Session Date and Time: Friday, November 8th from 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

Abstract P623: "Bempegaldesleukin in combination with local radiation and systemic checkpoint blockade induces a robust systemic anti-tumor immunity", Pieper, A., et al.
Session Date and Time: Friday, November 8th from 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

Abstract P622: "Characterization and comparison of NKTR-255, a polymer-conjugated IL-15 versus IL-15 superagonist", Miyazaki, T., et al.
Session Date and Time: Saturday, November 9th from 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

Details of the Trials in Progress poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract P387: "A Multicenter, Open-Label, Exploratory Platform Study to Evaluate Biomarkers and Immunotherapy Combinations for the Treatment of Patients with Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer (PORTER)", Nissola, L., et al.
Session Date and Time: Friday, November 8th from 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

About Bempegaldesleukin (NKTR-214)
Bempegaldesleukin is designed to stimulate cancer-killing immune cells in the body by targeting CD122 receptors found on the surface of these immune cells. CD122, which is also known as the Interleukin-2 receptor beta subunit, is a key signaling receptor that is known to increase proliferation of these effector T cells.1 In clinical and preclinical studies, treatment with bempegaldesleukin resulted in expansion of these cells and mobilization into the tumor micro-environment.2,3

About NKTR-255
NKTR-255 is an IL-15 receptor agonist designed to engage the IL-15 pathway to stimulate and expand natural killer (NK) cells and promote the survival and expansion of central memory CD8+ T cells without inducing suppressive regulatory T cells. Through optimal engagement of the IL-15Rα/IL-2Rγ receptor complex, NKTR-255 enhances formation of long-term immunological memory which may lead to sustained anti-tumor immune response. Native rhIL-15 is rapidly cleared from the body and must be administered frequently and in high doses limiting its utility due to toxicity. NKTR-255 is designed with IL-15 receptor alpha specificity to optimize biological activity and is uniquely engineered to provide optimal exposure and an improved safety profile.

About Nektar
Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based, development stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover and develop innovative medicines to address the unmet medical needs of patients. Our R&D pipeline of new investigational medicines includes treatments for cancer, autoimmune disease and chronic pain. We leverage Nektar's proprietary and proven chemistry platform in the discovery and design of our new therapeutic candidates. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

Contact:

For Investors:
Vivian Wu of Nektar Therapeutics
628-895-0661

For Media:
Jodi Sievers of Nektar Therapeutics
415-482-5593  

Dan Budwick of 1AB
dan@1abmedia.com
973-271-6085

1 Boyman, J., et al., Nature Reviews Immunology, 2012, 12, 180-190.
2 Charych, D., et al., Clin Can Res; 22(3) February 1, 2016
3 Diab, A., et al., Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer 2016, 4(Suppl 1): P369

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nektar-therapeutics-announces-five-abstracts-accepted-for-presentation-at-the-2019-society-for-immunotherapy-of-cancer-sitc-annual-meeting-300929255.html

SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics


© PRNewswire 2019
