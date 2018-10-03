Nektar Therapeutics : NKTR) Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether Nektar Therapeutics ("Nektar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NKTR) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.

On October 1, 2018, Plainview LLC ("Plainview") published a report calling the value of Nektar's lead clinical-stage drug, NKTR-214, zero. The report addresses the efficacy of Nektar's NKTR-214, which the Company has described as "a promising treatment for cancer, particularly in combination with checkpoint inhibitors." The Plainview report states that "Nektar hypothesized that IL-2 [a naturally occurring cytokine] could be improved by adding polyethylene glycol molecules to it (pegylating it) to extend the half-life and block interaction with" a specific receptor, but that "unfortunately, the anticipated benefits did not materialize and pegylation has proved to be a drag on efficacy." The report further claims that the core concept of Nektar's plan to develop NKTR-214 into "a new universal cancer treatment" "has never worked in practice", and that Nektar's decision to only disclose certain trial results represents "an unprecedented level of data opacity."

Following this report, the Company's stock price plunged more than 11% over the next two days.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Nektar securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney John DeFelice at (888) 868-2385, by email at john@blockesq.com or by visiting http://shareholder.law/nektar.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

John DeFelice

(617) 398-5600 phone

155 Federal Street, Suite 400

Boston, MA 02110

john@blockesq.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nektar-therapeutics-nktr-investigated-by-block--leviton-llp-for-violations-of-federal-securities-laws-300724117.html

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP