Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nektar Therapeutics    NKTR

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS (NKTR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Nektar Therapeutics : NKTR) Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 11:54pm CEST

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether Nektar Therapeutics ("Nektar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NKTR) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.

On October 1, 2018, Plainview LLC ("Plainview") published a report calling the value of Nektar's lead clinical-stage drug, NKTR-214, zero.  The report addresses the efficacy of Nektar's NKTR-214, which the Company has described as "a promising treatment for cancer, particularly in combination with checkpoint inhibitors."  The Plainview report states that "Nektar hypothesized that IL-2 [a naturally occurring cytokine] could be improved by adding polyethylene glycol molecules to it (pegylating it) to extend the half-life and block interaction with" a specific receptor, but that "unfortunately, the anticipated benefits did not materialize and pegylation has proved to be a drag on efficacy."  The report further claims that the core concept of Nektar's plan to develop NKTR-214 into "a new universal cancer treatment" "has never worked in practice", and that Nektar's decision to only disclose certain trial results represents "an unprecedented level of data opacity." 

Following this report, the Company's stock price plunged more than 11% over the next two days.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Nektar securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney John DeFelice at (888) 868-2385, by email at john@blockesq.com or by visiting http://shareholder.law/nektar.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
John DeFelice
(617) 398-5600 phone
155 Federal Street, Suite 400
Boston, MA 02110
john@blockesq.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nektar-therapeutics-nktr-investigated-by-block--leviton-llp-for-violations-of-federal-securities-laws-300724117.html

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS
10/03NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : NKTR) Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations o..
PR
10/03Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nektar Thera..
PR
10/03S&P 500 MOVERS : Amd, wynn
AQ
10/02TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : ARCA biopharma and Nektar Therapeutics
AC
10/02NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : Announces Ten Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the 2..
PR
10/02Nektar falls on short seller report
AQ
10/02NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Veteran..
PR
10/01NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/01S&P 500 MOVERS : Nktr, ge
AQ
09/27NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : Patent Application Titled "Oligomer-Corticosteroid Conjuga..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/03Healthcare And Biotechnology Dashboard - Update 
10/02Pegging The Value Of NKTR-214 At Zero 
10/01Nektar down 5% on bearish Plainview report 
09/24BioXcel Therapeutics expands immuno-oncology partnership with Nektar into cli.. 
09/18Senate passes opioid crisis bill 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.