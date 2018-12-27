Nektar Therapeutics :' President and CEO, Howard Robin, To Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics' (Nasdaq: NKTR) President and Chief Executive Officer, Howard Robin, is scheduled to present at the upcoming 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

The presentation will be accessible via a Webcast through a link posted on the Investors, Events Calendar section of the Nektar website: https://ir.nektar.com/events-and-presentations/events. In addition, the company will webcast the Q&A breakout session immediately following its presentation at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time. This Webcast will be available for replay until February 18, 2019.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based development stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover and develop innovative medicines to address the unmet medical needs of patients. Our R&D pipeline of new investigational medicines includes treatments for cancer, auto-immune disease and chronic pain. We leverage Nektar's proprietary and proven chemistry platform in the discovery and design of our new therapeutic candidates. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

Contact:

For Investors:

Jennifer Ruddock of Nektar Therapeutics

415-482-5585



Jodi Sievers of Nektar Therapeutics

415-482-5593

For Media:

Dan Budwick of 1AB

973-271-6085

dan@1abmedia.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nektar-therapeutics-president-and-ceo-howard-robin-to-present-at-the-37th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-in-san-francisco-ca-300770861.html

SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics