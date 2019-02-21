Log in
Nektar Therapeutics : to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year-Ended 2018 on Thursday, February 28, 2019, After Close of U.S.-Based Financial Markets

02/21/2019 | 04:32pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2018, on Thursday, February 28, 2019, after the close of U.S.-based financial markets. Howard Robin, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call to review the results beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/ 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

The press release and live audio-only webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link that is posted on the home page and Investors section of the Nektar website: http://ir.nektar.com/. The web broadcast of the conference call will be available for replay through March 28, 2019.

To access the conference call, follow these instructions:

Dial: (877) 881-2183 (U.S.); (970) 315-0453 (international)
Conference ID: 4988768

About Nektar
Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based, development stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover and develop innovative medicines to address the unmet medical needs of patients. Our R&D pipeline of new investigational medicines includes treatments for cancer, auto-immune disease and chronic pain. We leverage Nektar's proprietary and proven chemistry platform in the discovery and design of our new therapeutic candidates. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nektar-to-announce-financial-results-for-the-fourth-quarter-and-year-ended-2018-on-thursday-february-28-2019-after-close-of-us-based-financial-markets-300799987.html

SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics


© PRNewswire 2019
