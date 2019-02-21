Nektar Therapeutics : to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year-Ended 2018 on Thursday, February 28, 2019, After Close of U.S.-Based Financial Markets

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2018, on Thursday, February 28, 2019, after the close of U.S.-based financial markets. Howard Robin, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call to review the results beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/ 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

The press release and live audio-only webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link that is posted on the home page and Investors section of the Nektar website: http://ir.nektar.com/. The web broadcast of the conference call will be available for replay through March 28, 2019.

To access the conference call, follow these instructions:

Dial: (877) 881-2183 (U.S.); (970) 315-0453 (international)

Conference ID: 4988768

