Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nektar Therapeutics    NKTR

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS

(NKTR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nektar Therapeutics : to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2019 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, After Close of U.S.-Based Financial Markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) will announce its financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, after the close of U.S.-based financial markets. Howard Robin, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call to review the results beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time/2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

The press release and a live Webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link that is posted on the home page and Investors section of the Nektar website: http://ir.nektar.com/. The web broadcast of the conference call will be available for replay through Monday, December 9, 2019.

To access the conference call, follow these instructions:

Dial: (877) 881-2183 (U.S.); (970) 315-0453 (international)

Conference ID: 3079832 (Nektar Therapeutics is the host)

About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based, development-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover and develop innovative medicines to address the unmet medical needs of patients. Our R&D pipeline of new investigational medicines includes treatments for cancer, autoimmune disease and chronic pain. We leverage Nektar's proprietary and proven chemistry platform in the discovery and design of our new therapeutic candidates. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nektar-to-announce-financial-results-for-the-third-quarter-2019-on-wednesday-november-6-2019-after-close-of-us-based-financial-markets-300948509.html

SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS
05:01pNEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2019 o..
PR
10/21NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/16FINAL DEADLINE APPROACHING : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadli..
BU
10/16NKTR CLASS ACTION DEADLINE IN 1 DAY : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors o..
BU
10/15DEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
BU
10/02NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : Announces Five Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the ..
PR
10/01NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/01NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : Announces Key Executive Promotions
PR
09/26Las Vegas Sands Shares Climb 5% as Stock Heads to S&P 500
DJ
09/26Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nektar Thera..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group